Arts & Entertainment

Zac Efron Attends National Board Of Review Awards Gala Amid SAG Awards Snub

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Zac Efron Attends National Board Of Review Awards Gala Amid SAG Awards Snub

Despite a recent snub from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron was in high spirits at the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala. Efron, recognized for his portrayal of pro-wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the critically acclaimed film ‘The Iron Claw,’ has yet to receive acknowledgment from any major award bodies this year.

Reunion with Elizabeth Olsen

At the gala, Efron reunited with Elizabeth Olsen, his co-star from the romantic comedy ‘Liberal Arts.’ The duo, known for their on-screen chemistry, was seen playfully posing for photographs together, adding a touch of joviality to the glamorous event.

Stellar Fashion at the Gala

For the gala, Efron chose a sharp and sophisticated look: a navy velvet blazer and charcoal trousers, paired with a crisp white top and patent brogues. Olsen, on the other hand, impressed with her daring fashion choice of a white cropped blazer, corseted top, and black silk split maxi-skirt, accentuated by Louboutin platform heels.

Highlights of the National Board of Review Awards Gala

The National Board of Review Awards Gala, hosted by Willie Geist, is an esteemed event that celebrates cinematic art. This year, ‘The Iron Claw’ bagged the Best Ensemble award, while ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ was honored as Best Film. The Best Director award went to Martin Scorsese, and Bradley Cooper was presented with the NBR Icon Award.

‘The Iron Claw,’ directed by Sean Durkin, adeptly tells the true story of the Von Erich wrestling family. The narrative focuses on the rise and fall of Texan brothers Kevin, David, and Kerry as they grapple with their father Fritz’s high expectations.

Efron reportedly found the physical demands of the role challenging, yet his dedicated performance has undeniably left a significant impact on audiences and critics alike.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

