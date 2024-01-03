Yuxun: Beijing’s Innovative Art Program Breathing New Life into Traditional Crafts

In the heart of China’s bustling capital city, an initiative of creative resonance has emerged. The Beijing Arts and Crafts Museum has unveiled Yuxun, an ambitious program designed to fuel innovative art creations. This unique initiative, launched in late December, invites open collaboration between brands, design studios, designers, art faculty and students, and ardent art enthusiasts.

Imperial Inspiration and Innovative Submissions

Participants of the Yuxun program are prompted to draw inspiration from the museum’s extensive collections and the eight imperial handicrafts. These traditional art forms include enamel, gold lacquer inlay, and filigree inlay. As the program is set to run for four months, submissions are open until the end of January, with the announcement of finalists slated for early March.

Supporting Artistic Evolution

Those who make it to the finalists’ list can anticipate support for the further development of their works. This is in line with the program’s core objective: to foster the creative evolution of cultural products and the innovation of traditional craftsmanship. This support extends to crucial areas such as design, supply chain, marketing, and sales, providing a comprehensive platform for artists to thrive.

The Dawn of Yuxun

The Yuxun program, which officially commenced in June, marked its start with a vibrant launch ceremony. Here, artists had the opportunity to showcase their collaborative works. Among them was artist Su Dayou, who voiced his aspiration for the program to serve as a conduit for commercializing superior crafts. Also present was Wang Jingjing, a program initiator, who underscored Yuxun’s commitment to the creative evolution of cultural products and the innovation of traditional craftsmanship.