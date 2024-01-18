Yusif Eyvazov Captivates Audience in ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’ at the Opera Bastille

Yusif Eyvazov, the acclaimed People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, recently enchanted his audience with a mesmerizing performance in the opera ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’ at the Opera Bastille. The opera, composed by Francesco Cilea with an Italian libretto by Arturo Colautti, is a tribute to the 1849 play by Eugne Scribe and Ernest Legouv.

A Stellar Cast

Eyvazov’s portrayal of Maurizio was brought to life amidst a star-studded cast that included Russian People’s Artist Anna Netrebko and Prima of the Mariinsky Theatre, Ekaterina Semenchuk. The performance was a grand success, with every ticket sold and the audience on their feet in prolonged applause, a testament to the quality of the performance and the calibre of the artists involved.

Yusif Eyvazov: A Global Opera Presence

Eyvazov, known for his exceptional vocal talent, is a frequent fixture at major opera venues worldwide. His name is often seen amongst ‘The Best Tenors of the World’, a title well-earned through his numerous performances. His discography richly showcases his talent, with recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete live recording of Puccini’s ‘Manon Lescaut’ from the Salzburg Festival and the album ‘Romanza’ with soprano Anna Netrebko, who is also his spouse.

Further Achievements

In 2017, Eyvazov’s contributions to the field of music were recognized with the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan. His career took another step forward in 2023 when he was appointed as the director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre. This appointment solidified Eyvazov’s already prominent place in the world of opera, demonstrating his capabilities not only as a performer but also as a leader in the field.