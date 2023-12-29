en English
Arts & Entertainment

Yuri Ng: A Hong Kong Choreographer’s Journey Through Ballet

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:46 pm EST
From the humble beginnings in the heart of Hong Kong, growing up across his family’s light bulb factory, to the illustrious stages of the world’s leading ballet companies, Yuri Ng’s journey through the dance world is a tale of passion, perseverance, and self-discovery. The celebrated choreographer’s ballet career, marked by a profound sense of belonging and enjoyment, is a testament to the transformative power of dance and its ability to transcend cultural barriers.

Discovering the Dance in Childhood

Yuri, the eldest of three siblings, found his love for ballet at the Jean M. Wong School of Ballet. It was his mother, an educator and later a secondary school principal, who encouraged him to explore the world of ballet as a pastime. Despite the lack of opportunities for a professional dance career in Hong Kong at the time, Yuri’s talent on the stage couldn’t be ignored. His performance in ‘Sleeping Beauty’ earned him a scholarship to the prestigious Royal Ballet School in London, setting the stage for a journey that would take him across continents.

A Leap to the Professional Stage

Before moving to London, Yuri found himself in Toronto. His undeniable talent was recognized and nurtured, leading to a full-time position at the National Ballet School in Toronto. The Royal Ballet School, however, was a game-changer. Despite being advised against pursuing a career in England, Yuri joined the National Ballet of Canada. It was here that he was introduced to contemporary choreography and encouraged to explore his unique style.

The Evolution of a Choreographer

In the inclusive environment of the National Ballet of Canada, Yuri found the courage to embrace his identity as a gay man in the dance community. After leaving the company, he spent a year with Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. Despite facing an injury and emotional struggles associated with aging as a dancer, Yuri persevered. He transitioned to freelancing, finding opportunities in choreography and costume design that would shape his future after his dance career. Today, Yuri Ng’s name is synonymous with passion, creativity, and resilience, as he continues to mesmerize audiences with his unique choreographic style and continues to inspire the next generation of dancers.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

