en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Yume Japanese Gardens Ushers in the New Year with Traditional Festival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
Yume Japanese Gardens Ushers in the New Year with Traditional Festival

On January 13, the tranquil oasis of the Yume Japanese Gardens in Tucson came alive with the sights, sounds, and flavors of traditional Japanese culture. This was part of a festive celebration that marked the arrival of the New Year, known as the Year of the Dragon in the zodiac, symbolizing new opportunities. Located in Midtown at 2130 N Alvernon, the gardens, which stretch across approximately two-thirds of an acre, served as an enchanting backdrop for a unique cultural exchange.

A Taste of Japan in Tucson

Visitors to the Yume Japanese Gardens were treated to a variety of experiences that offered immersive glimpses into Japanese customs and traditions. The festival featured a melodic ensemble of Japanese music, the delectable aroma and taste of authentic Japanese cuisine, and the chance to craft Mochibana, a traditional decoration that signals the start of a Japanese New Year.

More Than Just a Garden

But the Yume Japanese Gardens is more than just a venue for cultural festivities. As noted by Cristiana Bertoldi, the Curator and Associate Director, the gardens serve as a serene haven designed to foster a connection with the environment and one’s inner self. This peaceful sanctuary, complete with a museum, art gallery, and soothing green spaces, conducts various events throughout the year to celebrate different holidays and cultural moments.

Keeping the Celebration Alive

Although the Japanese New Year officially began on January 1, the event at the Yume Japanese Gardens facilitated a continued celebration of the occasion. As we step into the Year of the Dragon, this festival not only served as a reminder of the vibrant Japanese heritage but also as a harbinger of the opportunities that lie ahead in 2024.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
45 seconds ago
Nicolaysen Art Museum Unveils Four New Exhibits: A Celebration of Artistic Diversity and Talent
In the heart of Casper, Wyoming, the Nicolaysen Art Museum breathed life into its spaces with the introduction of four fresh exhibits. The unveiling event, teeming with eager art enthusiasts, proved to be a beacon of light amid a frigid winter’s day. The exhibits, which encompass a myriad of artistic styles and narratives, serve as
Nicolaysen Art Museum Unveils Four New Exhibits: A Celebration of Artistic Diversity and Talent
20th Bamboo Festival: A Celebration of Tribal Artistry and Cultural Exchange
4 mins ago
20th Bamboo Festival: A Celebration of Tribal Artistry and Cultural Exchange
Pakistan Backs South Africa's Case Against Israel at ICJ: Ambassador Tarar Meets Governor Rehman
5 mins ago
Pakistan Backs South Africa's Case Against Israel at ICJ: Ambassador Tarar Meets Governor Rehman
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection: Intimacy and Individuality
3 mins ago
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection: Intimacy and Individuality
Legal Battle Brews in Entertainment Industry: Director Rajasimha Accused of Defamation
3 mins ago
Legal Battle Brews in Entertainment Industry: Director Rajasimha Accused of Defamation
'Fuck Mickiewicz': A Tale of Rebellion and Redemption in a Warsaw High School
4 mins ago
'Fuck Mickiewicz': A Tale of Rebellion and Redemption in a Warsaw High School
Latest Headlines
World News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
18 seconds
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz
25 seconds
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
38 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
Jim Miller's Milestone Victory at UFC Vegas 84: A Testament to Skill and Determination
42 seconds
Jim Miller's Milestone Victory at UFC Vegas 84: A Testament to Skill and Determination
Prairie View A&M Panthers Triumph Over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Close Contest
46 seconds
Prairie View A&M Panthers Triumph Over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Close Contest
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
3 mins
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
4 mins
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
4 mins
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
4 mins
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app