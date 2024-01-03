Yul Edochie Promises to End Public Criticisms of Estranged Wife

Renowned Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has publicly pledged to halt his public chastisements of his estranged wife, May Edochie. This decision follows his recent social media posts wherein he criticized May for undergoing body enhancement surgery without his approval, among other contentious issues. Edochie has affirmed that he is taking this step in consideration of their children, although he believes he could expound more on the matter.

Yul’s Public Appeal and Social Media Reactions

Yul Edochie, in his address, underscored the societal expectation for men to maintain silence, but emphasized that silence should not equate to suffering. He hinted at plans to harm him, attributing his safety so far to divine protection. Social media users, in response to Yul’s posts, appear to demonstrate little empathy towards him, with some advising him to move on from his marital woes.

Family’s Stance on the Public Dispute

On a related note, Legit.ng reported that Edochie’s cousin, Sheila, voiced her family’s frustration with his actions, insisting that the Edochie family, including May, should not be dragged into the public quarrel. This has further highlighted the familial strife brewing in the wake of Yul’s public posts.

Highlights of the Marital Controversy

As part of the ongoing dispute, Yul questioned why May has retained his surname after filing for divorce and requested the return of the bride price he had paid. This public disagreement has plunged the Edochie family into the limelight, generating mixed reactions on social media. Yul has faced criticism for his public airing of marital issues, with social media users questioning his decision to impregnate another man’s wife, referring to his second wife, Judy Austin.

On the other hand, May has described 2023 as a challenging year marked by catastrophic events, including the loss of her 16-year-old son, Kamsi. Contradicting Yul’s positive outlook on 2023, May’s reflection has raised eyebrows among the public. Despite the turmoil, May has expressed gratitude for the support she has received from family, friends, and strangers alike, citing her faith as her source of strength amidst adversity.