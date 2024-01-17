Yukon Celebrates 125th Anniversary with New Reconciliation Award

Yukon commemorates its 125th anniversary by launching a new award that celebrates individuals who have shown remarkable leadership and contributions towards reconciliation. This award, in the form of a medal, is a reflection of the territory's commitment to acknowledging and honoring its citizens who have made a significant impact.

Advertisment

Art and Symbolism in the Medal

The medal's design is the work of Violet Gatensby, a respected artist from the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. Her creation, titled Resilient Hearts/Insightful Vision, is an intricate formline design featuring a balsam branch. Gatensby likens the balsam branch to an olive branch, a universal symbol of peace and healing, a connection that is deeply rooted in her childhood memories and cultural lessons.

Apart from the balsam, the design also incorporates the color red, symbolizing life. This particular addition came from the guidance of her teacher, the esteemed carver Dempsey Bob. Moreover, the medal portrays a figure representing youth and the continuity of traditions, emphasizing the importance of carrying forward cultural heritage.

Advertisment

Distribution of the Medals

With 250 medals ready for distribution, the process involves two groups; Yukon First Nations leaders will distribute half of these, while the remaining half will be assigned by a joint panel, comprising elected officials and public members. This balanced division ensures a fair representation from all sectors of the community.

Nominations and Awardees

Nominations for the medals are now open, offering a chance for the public to acknowledge deserving individuals from various fields such as public service, entrepreneurship, arts, environmental stewardship, and volunteering. The awardees, a testament to the diverse and vibrant Yukon community, will be announced later this year.