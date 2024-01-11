en English
Arts & Entertainment

Yu Haixu: The Luthier from Yingkou City Preserving the Art of Violin-Making

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Yu Haixu: The Luthier from Yingkou City Preserving the Art of Violin-Making

In the heart of Yingkou City, nestled in the northeastern province of Liaoning, China, resides a luthier of prodigious talent and commitment. His name is Yu Haixu. A successor of a timeless legacy, Yu has dedicated his life to the art of crafting members of the violin family, including violins, violas, and cellos. His journey, however, is not born out of necessity, but from a deep-seated passion ignited in him from his tender years.

From Legacy to Passion

Yu’s father, a proficient luthier himself, sowed the seed of this beautiful craftsmanship in his son. Following his footsteps, Yu cultivated an undying love for the trade. After graduating from university, he made the decision to devote his life to violin-making. He understood the profound importance of preserving the traditional artistry inherent in the intricate process of creating stringed instruments.

The Art of Violin-Making

Creating a violin, viola, or cello is not a task for the faint of heart. It is a process that demands precision and patience, involving over 100 meticulous steps. From the initial stages of examining blueprints to the final act of painting the instrument, each procedure plays a crucial role in the final product. Mastering these techniques requires years of practice and unwavering dedication. Yu, through his years of arduous work, has managed to achieve this feat.

Preserving the Traditional Craftsmanship

The warmth and rich resonance of playing a handcrafted instrument are experiences Yu wishes for more individuals to enjoy. His earnest desire is not only to continue producing these exquisite works of art but also to inspire others to appreciate and preserve the traditional craftsmanship. On January 9, 2024, Yu was found immersed in his work at his studio in Yingkou, a testament to his undying commitment to the craft.

Arts & Entertainment China
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

Arts & Entertainment

