Yozora Mel's Merchandise: The Race for Limited Edition Treasures

In a breaking development for fans of Hololive's virtual YouTuber, Yozora Mel, the termination of her contract has sparked a rush for her merchandise. With sales set to cease on January 31, 2024, her once readily available items are on the verge of becoming limited edition treasures. Among these, her birthday merchandise, including a wine glass and card holder from 2022, and a cap with a pin from 2023 are catching the eyes of collectors and fans alike.

The Race for Yozora Mel's Merchandise

The announcement has stirred fans into action as they scramble to secure pieces of the Yozora Mel legacy. Notably, the 2023 birthday merchandise orders will be fulfilled between April and May 2024, but cancellations are being accepted. For those hoping to get their hands on these souvenirs, time is of the essence.

A Figure of Interest

One particular item that fans may want to keep an eye on is the Yozora Mel figure by Banpresto. Despite being released in April 2023, it may still be found at affordable prices. However, with the news of the contract termination, availability is likely to dwindle. The fate of the Yozora Mel Nendoroid remains uncertain. Its last sighting was as an unpainted prototype at the Hololive Super Expo 2023, with updates expected at WonFes 2024 Winter.

The Sound of Mel's Magic

For those who appreciate the auditory magic that Mel brought to her performances, her album 'Twinkle Star Magic' might just become a collector's item. Currently available for purchase, this piece of Mel's history is expected to grow in value as its availability decreases. Alongside this, some voice packs are still on sale, but these too may be discontinued soon. Fans are advised to secure these precious memories before they become scarce.