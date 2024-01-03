YouTube’s New Year Shocker: Prominent Creators Announce Hiatus

As the new year dawned, the YouTube community was hit with a wave of unexpected announcements. Several prominent content creators, including Tom Scott, Joel Haver, and Hunter Hancock, signaled their temporary departures from the platform. The news stirred a mix of shock and support among their millions of subscribers and spurred speculation about the reasons behind such decisions.

Tom Scott’s Farewell

Tom Scott, a veteran YouTuber known for his thought-provoking videos answering quirky questions, declared an ‘extended sabbatical’ after a decade of weekly posts. His farewell video quickly amassed 5 million views, leaving his 6 million subscribers in suspense.

The YouTube Algorithm Conundrum

Some attribute these departures to the new year and the desire for a fresh start, while others question the impact of YouTube’s evolving algorithm on content creators’ well-being. The algorithm has transitioned from ranking videos by views to using AI to suggest content, posing various challenges for creators striving for high-quality output and consistent engagement.

The Issue of Creator Burnout

The issue of creator burnout has been acknowledged by industry professionals. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has encouraged creators to take breaks when necessary, understanding the immense pressure to produce content consistently. Despite the uncertainty, it’s possible that these YouTubers may return after a period of rest, given that their commitments to their channels are not completely severed.

Apart from these creators, Mori Calliope, a virtual YouTuber and rapper affiliated with Hololive English, announced in November 2023 that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from streaming outside of collaborations and members-only content. Despite her hiatus from streaming, her music career is flourishing with several EPs and singles charting high on the Oricon Digital Albums Chart. She continues to make appearances at various events, maintaining her presence in the industry.