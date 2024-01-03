Youth Unite in Kaduna: ‘Arts and Vibes’ Bridges Religious Divide

In the heart of Kaduna metropolis, over a thousand spirited youths have congregated for a unique initiative – ‘Arts and Vibes’. The program, a brainchild of Suchet Baba, is a conduit that channels the power of creative arts to bridge the chasm of religious differences and foster communal harmony.

Unifying Through Art

‘Arts and Vibes’ is not just an event; it’s a movement that endeavors to unite a fragmented society. In a state where Muslims and Christians tend to inhabit distinct parts of the region, separated by a geographical bridge, the program seeks to build a metaphorical bridge of unity and peace. It encourages the youth to rise above their differences and express their talents through poetry, painting, music, and art exhibitions.

The Power of Creativity

The participants, a vibrant mosaic of the state’s diverse population, firmly believe in the transformative power of art. They see it as a medium capable of transcending societal barriers, fostering understanding, and uniting people under the universal language of expression. The initiative has been lauded by the commissioner for business innovation and technology, who underscored the significance of such movements in promoting peaceful coexistence.

Unresolved Issues Amidst Calls for Peace

While ‘Arts and Vibes’ paints a hopeful picture of unity and harmony, the backdrop of Kaduna State is not without conflict. Abducted villagers in Kaduna continue to be held captive, despite the payment of a substantial ransom of N10 million. In contrast, Senator Barau is making strides towards empowerment in Kano, with the distribution of 60 cars for local upliftment. These parallel narratives highlight the stark realities of the region, even as the youth strive for a more harmonious future.