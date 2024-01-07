Youngstown Ushers in a Vibrant January with Diverse Cultural and Entertainment Events

The Youngstown region is gearing up to host a diversity of cultural and entertainment events this January. The Butler Institute of American Art, a significant cultural hub in Youngstown, is set to launch two new exhibitions, “Less Than Usual” and “John Greenman photographs, 1992-2018: An evolving approach to color”, each with its own opening reception.

Bridal Shows and Seasonal Festivities

Adding sparkle to the wedding season, Evaline’s Bridal Show and a bridal showcase featuring Monte Durham will draw in couples planning their special day at Canfield and Stambaugh Auditorium. The festive spirit carries on with the 61st Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival at St. John Episcopal Church and its 16th edition at the First Presbyterian Church in Sharon, Pa.

A Treat for Theater and Art Lovers

Musical theater enthusiasts have much to look forward to, with the opening nights of “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Mamma Mia!” in Cleveland, “Girl from the North Country” and “My Fair Lady” in Pittsburgh, and “The Cher Show” in Akron. The Trumbull Art Gallery will showcase works by David Wheeler and other invited artists, while the McDonough Museum of Art will inaugurate multiple exhibitions, including “Roberly Bell: Always, and the lake” and “Lauren Semivan: A Map Both Distant and Concrete.”

Debut Performances and Musical Concerts

The comedy thriller “The Game’s Afoot” makes its debut at Trumbull New Theatre, and Millennial Theatre Company presents “Cabaret.” Music lovers can enjoy performances by Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, the W.D. Packard Concert Band, and tribute acts to Frankie Valli, Earth, Wind & Fire, B.B. King, and Pink Floyd. The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra is set to deliver a captivating performance under the baton of guest conductor Lawrence Loh.

Educational and Community Endeavors

Adding an educational spin to the festivities are mentorship camp, a full moon hike, a presentation on the Youngstown Police Detective Unit, and the Northeastern Ohio Scholastic Art Awards ceremony. The month will wrap up with the opening of Lauren Pearce’s Black History Month Exhibition at Youngstown State University, underscoring the region’s commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting understanding through art and education.