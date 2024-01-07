en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Youngstown Ushers in a Vibrant January with Diverse Cultural and Entertainment Events

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Youngstown Ushers in a Vibrant January with Diverse Cultural and Entertainment Events

The Youngstown region is gearing up to host a diversity of cultural and entertainment events this January. The Butler Institute of American Art, a significant cultural hub in Youngstown, is set to launch two new exhibitions, “Less Than Usual” and “John Greenman photographs, 1992-2018: An evolving approach to color”, each with its own opening reception.

Bridal Shows and Seasonal Festivities

Adding sparkle to the wedding season, Evaline’s Bridal Show and a bridal showcase featuring Monte Durham will draw in couples planning their special day at Canfield and Stambaugh Auditorium. The festive spirit carries on with the 61st Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival at St. John Episcopal Church and its 16th edition at the First Presbyterian Church in Sharon, Pa.

A Treat for Theater and Art Lovers

Musical theater enthusiasts have much to look forward to, with the opening nights of “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Mamma Mia!” in Cleveland, “Girl from the North Country” and “My Fair Lady” in Pittsburgh, and “The Cher Show” in Akron. The Trumbull Art Gallery will showcase works by David Wheeler and other invited artists, while the McDonough Museum of Art will inaugurate multiple exhibitions, including “Roberly Bell: Always, and the lake” and “Lauren Semivan: A Map Both Distant and Concrete.”

Debut Performances and Musical Concerts

The comedy thriller “The Game’s Afoot” makes its debut at Trumbull New Theatre, and Millennial Theatre Company presents “Cabaret.” Music lovers can enjoy performances by Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, the W.D. Packard Concert Band, and tribute acts to Frankie Valli, Earth, Wind & Fire, B.B. King, and Pink Floyd. The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra is set to deliver a captivating performance under the baton of guest conductor Lawrence Loh.

Educational and Community Endeavors

Adding an educational spin to the festivities are mentorship camp, a full moon hike, a presentation on the Youngstown Police Detective Unit, and the Northeastern Ohio Scholastic Art Awards ceremony. The month will wrap up with the opening of Lauren Pearce’s Black History Month Exhibition at Youngstown State University, underscoring the region’s commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting understanding through art and education.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
24 seconds ago
Yoo Hwa-soo Bags 23rd SongEun Art Award with 'Gesture of Cultivation'
Artist Yoo Hwa-soo has earned the prestigious 23rd SongEun Art Award for his thought-provoking installation, “Gesture of Cultivation”. The artwork mourns the trees lost to residential construction, underscoring the desensitization of human perception of nature due to relentless technological advancements. Unveiling ‘Gesture of Cultivation’ In an evocative juxtaposition, the piece incorporates non-edible mushrooms, which spawn
Yoo Hwa-soo Bags 23rd SongEun Art Award with 'Gesture of Cultivation'
The Lights Dim on 'Shining Vale': Series Canceled After Two Seasons
4 mins ago
The Lights Dim on 'Shining Vale': Series Canceled After Two Seasons
Unleashing Muse: A Potential Twist in Disney+'s 'Daredevil: Born Again'
18 mins ago
Unleashing Muse: A Potential Twist in Disney+'s 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Rosanna Davison Steps into the Dance Floor of 'Dancing with the Stars'
2 mins ago
Rosanna Davison Steps into the Dance Floor of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Maisy Andrea's Triumph: From Burnley College to the Global Stage
2 mins ago
Maisy Andrea's Triumph: From Burnley College to the Global Stage
Sha Tin College's Jasmine Chan Wins Justice Centre Choice Award at the 2023 Colour of Humanity Arts Prize
3 mins ago
Sha Tin College's Jasmine Chan Wins Justice Centre Choice Award at the 2023 Colour of Humanity Arts Prize
Latest Headlines
World News
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
15 seconds
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
27 seconds
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
40 seconds
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
1 min
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
2 mins
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
3 mins
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
3 mins
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
4 mins
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
4 mins
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app