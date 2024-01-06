en English
Arts & Entertainment

Youngstown Playhouse Youth Theatre Calls for Auditions for 'Shrek Jr.' Production

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Youngstown Playhouse Youth Theatre Calls for Auditions for ‘Shrek Jr.’ Production

The stage at the Youngstown Playhouse Youth Theatre is set to be filled with the magic of fairytales and the charm of animated favorites, as auditions for its upcoming production of “Shrek Jr.” kickstart. Offering an opportunity for young performers under the age of 18, the theatre is calling on talented singers, actors, and dancers to try out for a variety of roles in the anticipated show.

Open Call for Young Talent

Auditions are scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the Moyer Room at the Youngstown Playhouse. The theatre is not only seeking performers for singing and acting roles but also dancers and tumblers aged 10 to 18, adding further dynamism to the production.

Audition Guidelines and Expectations

Prospective singers are expected to come prepared with a 16-bar song excerpt, not from “Shrek the Musical,” and be ready to read from the script. Additionally, all auditionees should be prepared to participate in a dance routine during the audition, highlighting their versatility and performance skills.

“Shrek Jr.” – The Journey Ahead

Under the direction of Shiloh Hart, “Shrek Jr.” is set to go live in March with three public shows and a special school performance. The production promises to be a vibrant display of young talent, bringing to life a beloved story in a fresh and captivating way. Further details about the auditions, including script excerpts and song suggestions, can be found on the Youngstown Playhouse’s official website under the auditions section.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

