Arts & Entertainment

‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage Meets Theater Icon Lea Salonga

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:37 pm EST
'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage Meets Theater Icon Lea Salonga

With the captivating picture of Broadway and West End wonderlands as a backdrop, an enchanting encounter unfolded. It involved Iain Armitage, the prodigious actor charmed audiences with his portrayal of ‘Young Sheldon,’ and the famed theater actress Lea Salonga. This moment of camaraderie between the two unfolded backstage at the West End, igniting Armitage’s fanboy spirit as he reveled in Salonga’s presence.

Armitage’s Fanboy Moment

Armitage, with his youthful exuberance intact, took to Instagram to share his joy after watching Salonga’s mesmerizing performance in ‘Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.’ This tribute revue honored the late, legendary Stephen Sondheim, whose brilliance had illuminated the theater world for decades. Salonga, alongside theater heavyweight Bernadette Peters, led the show, weaving a tapestry of emotions with their performances. The Instagram post by Armitage, featuring backstage photos with the leading ladies, was a testament to his admiration for these theater magnates.

A Star-Studded Tribute

‘Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends’ was previously graced by a constellation of stars including Judi Dench and Damian Lewis. The current run at the Gielgud Theatre is no less glittering, featuring the talents of Bonnie Langford and Christine Allado, alongside Salonga and Peters. These gifted performers lend their voices and spirits to celebrate Sondheim’s legacy, painting a vivid tableau of his influence on the theater world.

Salonga’s Upcoming UK Tour

Post this tribute revue, Salonga is geared to embark on her anticipated UK tour, aptly titled ‘Stage, Screen & Everything in Between!’ This tour will highlight her performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the venue that witnessed her rise to fame with her role in ‘Miss Saigon’ back in 1989. It promises to be a journey traversing her illustrious career, offering fans a chance to relive Salonga’s many iconic performances.

On the other side of the pond, fans of ‘Young Sheldon’ have the seventh and final season to look forward to, set to premiere in May 2024. As Armitage steps into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper for one last time, viewers can expect a fitting farewell to this beloved character.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

