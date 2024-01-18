en English
Arts & Entertainment

Young Musician’s Airport Departure Swarmed by Unruly Crowd

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Young Musician’s Airport Departure Swarmed by Unruly Crowd

When a young musician, adored by millions, turned 15, he chose to express his gratitude to fans with a heartfelt song. The tune resonated deeply, quickly amassing over 42 million re-shares on social media. However, the musician’s immense popularity took a chaotic turn on January 17th, when a mob of fans and paparazzi swarmed a Chinese airport, eager to catch a glimpse of him before his departure for Paris Fashion Week.

Adulation Turns Aggressive

In the face of such overwhelming attention, the scene quickly spiraled out of control. The crowd’s excitement escalated to unruliness, leading to damage to public property and people falling amidst the pandemonium. The musician, overwhelmed by the aggressive behavior, confronted the paparazzi, questioning their ethics.

Echoes of Past Incidents

This incident isn’t an isolated one. It mirrors a previous occurrence involving another Chinese celebrity, Xiao Zhan. In February of last year, Xiao Zhan faced a similar airport mob while attempting to check in for a flight to Milan. The overwhelming crowd prompted him to plead for order.

A Cry for Respect and Order

These incidents underscore an escalating problem with celebrity culture and fan behavior. The aggressive pursuit of personal interaction or a mere glimpse of a beloved celebrity endangers public safety and infringes on the personal space of the individuals involved. It’s a stark reminder that respect and order are as integral to admiration as enthusiasm.

Arts & Entertainment China Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

