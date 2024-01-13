en English
Arts & Entertainment

Young Irish Choir Shines at International Barbershop Competition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
Young Irish Choir Shines at International Barbershop Competition

The Danu Young Women’s Choir, a vibrant ensemble of 40 young women from Letterkenny, Donegal, has won the hearts of international audiences and judges alike at the esteemed Barbershop Harmony Society’s Midwinter Convention. The choir’s performance, a testament to their talent and dedication, earned them the coveted Plateau AAA Championship in New York City.

Victory in the City of Dreams

Competing in the Junior Chorus Competition, the Danu Young Women’s Choir delivered a mesmerizing performance that led them to secure a ‘superior’ rating from the judges. This victory in the Big Apple is a prestigious accolade for the choir, especially considering that it was formed only two years ago.

The Maestro Behind the Melody

Douglas Carnes, a New York native and highly accomplished choral director, is the founding force behind this young choir. Carnes’ dynamic leadership and profound passion for music have been instrumental in shaping the choir’s rapid rise to prominence. Under his guidance, the choir has not only honed their musical prowess but also developed a strong sense of camaraderie and teamwork.

The Rise of Danu

Comprising young women aged 13 years and above, the Danu Young Women’s Choir has quickly carved a niche for itself in the global choral community. Their victory in New York is a testament to their prodigious talent, unyielding dedication, and the power of their collective voice. As they continue to make waves on the international stage, the choir’s triumph serves as an inspiring beacon for other young artists to follow.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

