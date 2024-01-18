Young Dreamers Chronicle Their Journey in 'Change Makers'

Braulio Chimbebe and Colin Skhoyimue, a pair of audacious 20-year-olds hailing from South London, have woven their year-long journey into a documentary titled 'Change Makers'. The film, a testament to their tenacity, chronicles their respective pursuits - one aspiring to play professional football, and the other striving to carve a niche in acting and filmmaking.

Unyielding Dreamers

Colin, a semi-professional footballer for King's Lynn Town FC, harbors the dream of ascending to professional leagues. A severe injury once threatened to eclipse his career, but undeterred, he soldiers on towards his goal. On the other hand, Braulio, an alumnus of the BRIT School, is determined to become an independent actor and filmmaker. He navigates the labyrinth of the industry without the backing of an agency, his eyes firmly set on success. Braulio's company, 42 Entertainment, is at the helm of the documentary's production, capturing the highs and lows of their journey.

A Chronicle of Perseverance

The documentary underscores their relentless effort and unwavering dedication, making a strong case for the power of focused pursuit. It's a narrative that shows that progress, even in the face of adversity, is possible with the right mindset and persevering effort.

Envisioned Impact

The duo's ultimate aspiration is to serve as an inspiration for their generation. They aim to showcase that the youth of today are not just dreamers but doers - capable and hopeful. The film is scheduled to be screened at schools, charities, and organizations, before it finds its way to social media. The intention is to motivate young minds, to stoke the ember of ambition within them. The first screening of 'Change Makers' is slated for a private event at PeckhamPlex on January 18.