Young Catholic Cartoonist Uses Art for Faith Evangelization

20-year-old Catholic cartoonist, Joshua Masterson, has been catapulted into the limelight for his unique method of spreading the Catholic faith – through comics. With a robust following of over 27,000 on Instagram, The Catholic Cartoonist, an account initiated on April 1, 2022, now showcases an impressive portfolio of over 390 posts.

From Humour to Homage

Masterson’s distinctive work ranges from comical anecdotes involving altar boys to tributes dedicated to saints. Anchoring the series is the character of Father Otto, a priest grappling with the challenges of everyday life. Not limiting himself to light-hearted content, Masterson’s comics also delve into weightier topics such as global Church news, feast days, and catechesis teachings.

Inspiration and Aspiration

Masterson’s artistic journey, although not nurtured through formal education, is deeply rooted in his family’s background in art, specifically his father and grandmother. Initially contemplating the priesthood as his life’s calling, Masterson felt a shift in his vocation and was inspired by Norman Rockwell to marry his talent for art with his Catholic faith. Recognizing his natural inclination towards cartoons, he found his niche in creating Catholic-themed comics.

Creating a Wholesome Family Atmosphere

Drawing inspiration from classic comics such as Foxtrot, Calvin and Hobbes, and Family Circus by Bil Keane, Masterson strives to foster a wholesome family atmosphere in his work. His comics, often inspired by real-life experiences from his active engagement in church life, including his service as an altar boy, are rolled out multiple times a week, crafted using the Procreate app on his iPad.

International Recognition

Masterson’s comics have transcended borders, with his work gracing bulletins and magazines across Hungary, Canada, Belgium, the U.S., and Ireland. His comic collection was published by Voyage Comics in December 2023. For Masterson, his art is more than just a creative outlet – it is a means of evangelization, a platform to share the Catholic faith, a blessing, and a way to utilize his God-given gifts.