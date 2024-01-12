Young Authors Script Success with Pocket FM and Pocket Novel

In the digital age, the power of the written word is being harnessed like never before. Two such examples are Puja Sawarbandhe and Priya Singh, young authors in their twenties, who have leveraged their creative prowess to achieve success and financial rewards through Pocket FM and its subsidiary, Pocket Novel.

From a Village to Virtual Fame

Puja Sawarbandhe, a 20-year-old BSc student from a quaint village, chanced upon the platform through a YouTube advertisement. With a knack for storytelling and an array of ideas, she began to pen down captivating stories. Her works, including popular titles like ‘My Adorable Wifey’ and ‘I Am Obsessed With My Angel’, resonated with a vast audience. These stories were later adapted into audio series, providing a new, immersive way for her readers to engage with her work.

Monetizing the Pen

The platform has not only served as a launchpad for Puja’s writing career but has also enabled her to cover her education expenses. Her journey underscores the significance of being an avid reader to become a proficient writer. It’s a testament to how digital platforms are providing young talents from all walks of life an opportunity to monetize their passion.

A Spooky Success Story

Priya Singh, a 21-year-old B Ed and BMM student, is another success story from the platform. With a BA in English and Home Science, Priya crafts chilling Hindi stories infused with suspense and horror elements. Her work, including the much-acclaimed ‘My Heartless Lover’, has been lauded by readers. There’s potential for these stories to be transformed into audio adaptations, further expanding her reach.

Priya’s aspirations extend beyond the digital realm as she harbors dreams of contributing to Bollywood in the future. The stories penned by both authors on Pocket Novel reach an extensive audience, and the audio adaptations on Pocket FM have carved a new path for them to monetize their passion for writing and storytelling.