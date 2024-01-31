Yorgos Lanthimos Unveils Creative Process and Upcoming Project at BFI

In the illustrious setting of the British Film Institute in London, auteur filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos engaged in a conversation that shed light on his unique creative approach, upcoming projects, and his fruitful collaborations with some of Hollywood's leading stars. Best known for his unconventional filmmaking style, Lanthimos proffered insights into his process, his relationship with themes, and his exploration of complex human behaviors.

A Subjective Approach to Filmmaking

Lanthimos, whose work often defies traditional thematic boundaries, emphasized his focus on crafting compelling stories and structures rather than adhering to pre-defined themes. The auteur argued for the subjective interpretation of themes, suggesting that the thrust of his work lies in its ability to be interpreted differently by each viewer.

Exploring Human Behaviors and Societal Structures

Throughout his conversation, Lanthimos expressed his keen interest in delving deep into the intricacies of human behaviors and societal structures, a hallmark of his distinctive filmmaking style. His upcoming film, 'Kinds of Kindness,' is currently in the editing phase, and, true to his style, Lanthimos refrained from providing a definitive description of the film's content, leaving it open for personal interpretation.

Collaborations and Anecdotes

Lanthimos' discussion also touched on his collaborative experiences with renowned actors such as Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Colin Farrell, and Nicole Kidman. He praised their acting skills and shared anecdotes about considering Stone for 'The Lobster' and Ruffalo's initial hesitance and eventual enthusiasm for 'Poor Things.'

In his unique approach to preparing actors, Lanthimos employs games and physical activities to create a comfortable and playful working environment. His films are often labeled as absurdist, but Lanthimos views this as an oversimplification of his complex work. He acknowledges the limitations of language in defining art and prefers to let his films speak for themselves.