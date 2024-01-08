en English
Arts & Entertainment

Yorgos Lanthimos Honors Bruce Springsteen at Golden Globes in ‘Poor Things’ Victory

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Yorgos Lanthimos, the acclaimed director and the creative force behind the film ‘Poor Things’, earned the prestigious award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes ceremony. In his acceptance speech, he made a heartfelt acknowledgment to music legend Bruce Springsteen, expressing his admiration and the significant impact Springsteen’s music had on his life.

Lanthimos and Springsteen: A Lifelong Admiration

During the ceremony, Lanthimos seized the opportunity to publicly express his admiration for Springsteen, who was present at the event. Notably, Lanthimos and Springsteen share the same birthday, further deepening the bond Lanthimos feels with the music icon. He thanked Springsteen for ‘making me grow up the way I did’, attributing his upbringing and personal development to the influence of Springsteen’s music. This moment of personal revelation added a poignant touch to his acceptance speech.

‘Poor Things’: Triumph at the Golden Globes

The event was a significant night for ‘Poor Things’, aside from Lanthimos’ award. The film’s lead actress, Emma Stone, also received the Best Actress award, adding to the film’s accolades. The film, a quirky coming-of-age story adapted from Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel, had previously won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and secured nominations for seven Golden Globes. Lanthimos’ unique cocktail of sci-fi elements drawn from Lovecraftian horror, Gothic fiction, and Frankenstein undoubtedly contributed to the film’s success.

New Categories and Missing Awards at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy at the Beverly Hilton, introduced new categories this year, including Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television. However, noticeably absent from the event were the annual honorary Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett career awards. The presentation of these prestigious awards will resume in 2024, adding a layer of anticipation for next year’s ceremony.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

