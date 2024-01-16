Yolanda Hadid, a former star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has indicated that she may not be returning to the popular reality TV show, despite the expressed desire of its executive producer, Andy Cohen, to bring her back into the fold. The primary reason for this reluctance is Yolanda's ongoing battle with neurological Lyme disease, which significantly impacted her previous stint on the show.

A Challenging Experience on the Show

Yolanda was a key part of the show during her time as a cast member, even playing a crucial role in introducing current star Erika Jayne to the series. However, her tenure was marred by her struggle with Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with during her first season. The disease, caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, is a prevalent vector-borne affliction in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Compounding the physical toll of the disease, Yolanda also had to contend with skepticism from her fellow cast members, who questioned the legitimacy of her illness. This additional emotional stress made her experience on the show a particularly challenging one.

Lyme Disease: A Debilitating Condition

Neurological Lyme disease, the form with which Yolanda was diagnosed, is especially debilitating. The condition can cause a range of symptoms that significantly impact quality of life, including severe headaches, memory problems, and sleep disturbances. Yolanda has spoken openly about the toll her symptoms took on her during her time on the show.

Andy Cohen's New Endeavor

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen has been focusing his efforts on a new project: the 'Save Your Resolutions' campaign from Walmart+. The campaign, which aims to help people maintain their New Year's resolutions beyond the typical drop-off point known as 'National Quitter's Day' in the second week of January, promotes Walmart+ as a valuable tool for saving time and money.