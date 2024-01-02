en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Yoko Taro Reveals New Stage Play and Discusses Personal Struggles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Yoko Taro Reveals New Stage Play and Discusses Personal Struggles

Renowned game developer and writer, Yoko Taro, has revealed his latest creative venture – a new stage play titled ‘Bakuken: Teikoku Gensou Heidan’ (Imperial Illusion Army). Announced to debut before the end of 2024, Taro is currently diligently crafting the script for this newest addition to the Bakuken series.

Yoko Taro’s Prolific Role in Theatre

Taro’s proclivity for theatrical works is no secret. His impressive roster includes the YoRHa stage plays that served as intriguing prequels to the critically acclaimed video game, NieR: Automata. The Bakuken series is another testament to his prowess in theatre, the previous installments of which can be accessed for free with English subtitles on the Shiro-Kuro official YouTube channel.

A Humorous Self-Reflection

Alongside the announcement of his new project, Taro humorously reflected on his struggles with meeting deadlines in his Famitsu column. His candid confession about the habitual missing of deadlines over the past year was met with amusement and understanding by fans. His reflection was shared in a Japanese social media post, where he painted a vivid picture of a dialogue with himself while waiting for an emergency dental appointment on New Year’s Day.

Chiikawa- A New Interest

Taro’s recent fascination lies with the popular manga series, Chiikawa. He expressed his hope for the story to take a gentler direction, leaving fans curious about the inspiration he might draw from it for his future works. ‘Chiikawa’ is Taro’s keyword for 2024, showcasing his enthusiasm and interest in the manga.

As Yoko Taro embarks on another creative journey, his fans eagerly await the debut of ‘Bakuken: Teikoku Gensou Heidan’ while reflecting on his humorous and relatable insights into his struggles with deadlines.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley Promote 'Fool Me Once' as the Series Receives Rave Reviews

By BNN Correspondents

Bass Coast Festival Features Special Alumni Tracks Edition, Supports Local Community

By BNN Correspondents

Nicolas Cage Delivers Insightful Commentary on 'Face/Off' as Film Joins Paramount+

By BNN Correspondents

Anna Uddenberg: A Provocative Commentary on Digital Age Identities

By Mazhar Abbas

George Clooney Advocates for Theatrical Release Ahead of 'Wolfs' Debut ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
George Clooney Advocates for Theatrical Release Ahead of 'Wolfs' Debut ...
heart comment 0
‘Alien’ Franchise Leaps from Screen to Children’s Books: A New Era of IP-Dominated Kids’ Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

'Alien' Franchise Leaps from Screen to Children's Books: A New Era of IP-Dominated Kids' Entertainment
‘First Date’ Fans React to Change in Narrator: A Shift in Voice Sparks Debate

By BNN Correspondents

'First Date' Fans React to Change in Narrator: A Shift in Voice Sparks Debate
Problem Stick: Embracing Imperfection in Music for 15 Years

By BNN Correspondents

Problem Stick: Embracing Imperfection in Music for 15 Years
2024 Television Landscape: A Year of Renewals and Riveting Storytelling

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Television Landscape: A Year of Renewals and Riveting Storytelling
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
34 seconds
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
56 seconds
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
1 min
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
1 min
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
2 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
2 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
2 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
2 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
2 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
27 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app