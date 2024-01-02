Yoko Taro Reveals New Stage Play and Discusses Personal Struggles

Renowned game developer and writer, Yoko Taro, has revealed his latest creative venture – a new stage play titled ‘Bakuken: Teikoku Gensou Heidan’ (Imperial Illusion Army). Announced to debut before the end of 2024, Taro is currently diligently crafting the script for this newest addition to the Bakuken series.

Yoko Taro’s Prolific Role in Theatre

Taro’s proclivity for theatrical works is no secret. His impressive roster includes the YoRHa stage plays that served as intriguing prequels to the critically acclaimed video game, NieR: Automata. The Bakuken series is another testament to his prowess in theatre, the previous installments of which can be accessed for free with English subtitles on the Shiro-Kuro official YouTube channel.

A Humorous Self-Reflection

Alongside the announcement of his new project, Taro humorously reflected on his struggles with meeting deadlines in his Famitsu column. His candid confession about the habitual missing of deadlines over the past year was met with amusement and understanding by fans. His reflection was shared in a Japanese social media post, where he painted a vivid picture of a dialogue with himself while waiting for an emergency dental appointment on New Year’s Day.

Chiikawa- A New Interest

Taro’s recent fascination lies with the popular manga series, Chiikawa. He expressed his hope for the story to take a gentler direction, leaving fans curious about the inspiration he might draw from it for his future works. ‘Chiikawa’ is Taro’s keyword for 2024, showcasing his enthusiasm and interest in the manga.

As Yoko Taro embarks on another creative journey, his fans eagerly await the debut of ‘Bakuken: Teikoku Gensou Heidan’ while reflecting on his humorous and relatable insights into his struggles with deadlines.