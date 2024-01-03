en English
Arts & Entertainment

Yingge Dance: A Half-Century Legacy of Chen Laifa

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Yingge Dance: A Half-Century Legacy of Chen Laifa

In the pre-dawn tranquility of Guangdong on December 18th, 2023, an orchestration of rhythmic footwork and vibrant colors came alive as the Nan Shan Yingge Dance Team, led by the nationally recognized inheritor of Yingge dance, Chen Laifa, began their preparations for another performance. This year marked a significant milestone in Chen’s journey – a golden jubilee dedicated to the art and tradition of Yingge dance. A tradition so profound, it echoes through the streets of Puning City, where over a hundred such teams exist, each carrying the legacy forward.

From Shadows to the Spotlight

The Nan Shan team, distinguished for its skill and reputation, practices at a base draped with murals of iconic dance characters. As the clock ticked towards the early hours, team members, spanning across age groups, were absorbed in their routines, their faces embellished with intricate makeup. Chen’s son, Chen Kaiming, has been gaining popularity for his role as the ‘Snake Baby’ in the dance, embodying the significance of this dance in the upbringing of local boys.

The Symphony of Yingge Drumsticks

A distant drumming brings a strong emotional surge amongst the people of Chaoshan. It’s not just a sound; it’s a symphony of nostalgia, a rhythmic memory that resonates deeply with their cultural roots. The sound of Yingge drumsticks has become a virtual sensation, garnering significant attention online, and has become a testament to the age-old tradition’s tenacity.

A Cultural Milestone

A pivotal figure in the evolution of Yingge dance, Chen Laifa has modernized the tradition by extending the dance’s inclusivity. Both boys and girls are now welcome to learn and participate, breaking the confines of gender disparities. Under Chen’s guidance, a youth team was established at Nan Shan Elementary School, marking a significant step towards the dance’s propagation. The construction of the Nan Shan Yingge Dance Inheritance Base and the enrollment of over 380 students in dance courses underlines the dance’s transformation into a national intangible cultural heritage.

At the age of seventy, Chen continues his quest to blend the ancient heritage with a modern approach. His five-decade-long commitment to Yingge dance has transcended local boundaries, reaching a wider audience. Chen’s tireless efforts and relentless passion serve as an inspirational tale of how cultural traditions can flourish with time, resonating deeply with a global audience.

Arts & Entertainment China
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

