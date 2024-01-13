en English
Arts & Entertainment

Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
Yim Ho, an underappreciated architect of the Hong Kong New Wave, wielded his camera to capture the unexplored dimensions of China in the 1980s and 1990s. Unlike his contemporaries, Yim dared to tread the unfamiliar terrains of mainland China, producing narratives that delved into its culture and societal issues. His meticulous storytelling and candid portrayal of life led to a series of films that not only challenged the norm but also offered an unseen perspective to the audience.

‘Homecoming’ – A Tale of Two Worlds

Yim’s 1984 film, ‘Homecoming’, marked a milestone in Hong Kong cinema as one of the first films shot in mainland China. The narrative revolved around two contrasting characters – Coral, a businesswoman from Hong Kong, and Pearl, a villager from rural China. Yim’s delicate portrayal of their lives refrained from passing moral judgement, instead, it offered a nuanced exploration of their choices and circumstances. Stylistically reminiscent of China’s Fifth Generation filmmakers, ‘Homecoming’ however, refrained from critiquing the communist system owing to the constraints Yim encountered while filming in China.

Exploring New Horizons with ‘Buddha’s Lock’ and ‘Red Dust’

Post ‘Homecoming’, Yim’s repertoire expanded to include diverse narratives. ‘Buddha’s Lock’, an ethnographic drama set during World War II, examined the intricate concepts of destiny and control. On the other hand, ‘Red Dust’, set in the 1940s, spun a romantic tale vaguely based on the life of writer Eileen Chang. The film delved into the repercussions of a forbidden love affair during the Sino-Japanese war. Despite its well-executed romance, ‘Red Dust’ received criticism for missing Yim’s characteristic insight.

‘The Day the Sun Turned Cold’ – Challenging Confucian Duty

Yim also brought to the screen ‘The Day the Sun Turned Cold’, a murder mystery born out of a real story. The film challenged the age-old conflict between Confucian duty and the law, further highlighting Yim’s penchant for complex narratives. Throughout his career, his films, characterized by unique perspectives and serious filmmaking, echoed Yim’s personal journey and the social issues of the times.

China International Relations
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

