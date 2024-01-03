Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral ‘Umbrella Challenge’; Nasboi’s Journey Unveiled

In an unexpected turn of events, content creators Yhemolee and Nasboi have seemingly laid their feud to rest, as a recently surfaced video of them participating in the ‘umbrella challenge’ goes viral. This reconciliation comes after Yhemolee’s prior critique of Nasboi’s shift from comedy to music. Despite the initial criticism, the video reveals both creators dancing together, smiling and evidently enjoying the moment.

Nasboi’s Umbrella Challenge Takes Off

The umbrella challenge, instigated by Nasboi’s recent song, has swiftly gained traction among celebrities and fans alike. Even with Yhemolee struggling to match Nasboi’s dance steps in the viral video, their shared enjoyment is palpable. Nasboi’s successful promotion strategy of involving celebrities in the challenge has been met with an outpour of positive responses from fans and netizens.

Kizz Daniel Joins the Fanfare

Adding to the growing attention, singer Kizz Daniel has publicly expressed his admiration for the umbrella challenge, identifying it as his favorite. This endorsement has incited a wave of reactions from his fans, further amplifying the challenge’s popularity.

Nasboi: From Skit Maker to Singer

Transitioning from a skit maker to a singer, Nasboi recently opened up about his journey during an interview. The Nigerian artist disclosed how unemployment and depression led him to content creation, revealing a lesser-known side of his life. Nasboi, who once recorded over 500 songs under Omotola Jalade’s record label, also shared that his mother gifted him a music studio in 2016, a testament to his wealthy upbringing. He further highlighted his recent successful collaboration with Wande Coal on his hit single, ‘Umbrella’, which propelled Don Jazzy to participate in the TikTok Umbrella challenge as well.