Arts & Entertainment

Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral ‘Umbrella Challenge’; Nasboi’s Journey Unveiled

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral ‘Umbrella Challenge’; Nasboi’s Journey Unveiled

In an unexpected turn of events, content creators Yhemolee and Nasboi have seemingly laid their feud to rest, as a recently surfaced video of them participating in the ‘umbrella challenge’ goes viral. This reconciliation comes after Yhemolee’s prior critique of Nasboi’s shift from comedy to music. Despite the initial criticism, the video reveals both creators dancing together, smiling and evidently enjoying the moment.

Nasboi’s Umbrella Challenge Takes Off

The umbrella challenge, instigated by Nasboi’s recent song, has swiftly gained traction among celebrities and fans alike. Even with Yhemolee struggling to match Nasboi’s dance steps in the viral video, their shared enjoyment is palpable. Nasboi’s successful promotion strategy of involving celebrities in the challenge has been met with an outpour of positive responses from fans and netizens.

Kizz Daniel Joins the Fanfare

Adding to the growing attention, singer Kizz Daniel has publicly expressed his admiration for the umbrella challenge, identifying it as his favorite. This endorsement has incited a wave of reactions from his fans, further amplifying the challenge’s popularity.

Nasboi: From Skit Maker to Singer

Transitioning from a skit maker to a singer, Nasboi recently opened up about his journey during an interview. The Nigerian artist disclosed how unemployment and depression led him to content creation, revealing a lesser-known side of his life. Nasboi, who once recorded over 500 songs under Omotola Jalade’s record label, also shared that his mother gifted him a music studio in 2016, a testament to his wealthy upbringing. He further highlighted his recent successful collaboration with Wande Coal on his hit single, ‘Umbrella’, which propelled Don Jazzy to participate in the TikTok Umbrella challenge as well.

Arts & Entertainment Music Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

