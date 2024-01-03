‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’: Nivin Pauly’s Immortal Love Story Premieres at Rotterdam

Breaking through the traditional confines of cinema, Tamil film ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’ embarks on a journey towards the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. Directed by the acclaimed director Ram, the film participates in the Big Screen Competition category, promising a unique cinematic experience for the viewers.

‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’: An Intriguing Narrative

Starring actors Nivin Pauly, Anjali, and Soori in the lead roles, the film is a fusion of fantasy and romance set in the contemporary world. The narrative pivots around Nivin Pauly’s character, who unravels a 4000-year-old love story to Soori’s character during a train ride, hinting at reincarnation and immortality. The first look of the film, released today, has already piqued the curiosity of the audience.

Ancient Love Story in the Modern World

The storyline involves Nivin Pauly’s character meeting Anjali’s character, portrayed as a queen from a bygone era. The film reaches a crescendo with the shocking revelation of Pauly’s character being 8822 years old. The initial footage shows Anjali’s character listening to the story with a serene smile, subtly hinting at the mystic elements woven into the plot.

A Strong Technical Crew

‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’ boasts of an impressive technical crew. Renowned for his magical compositions, Yuvan Shankar Raja scores the music, while NK Ekhambram handles the cinematography. Mathi Vs is responsible for the precise editing, ensuring the seamless transition of the scenes. The production of the film is in the proficient hands of Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions.