Yenge Family: A Unique Blend of Sungura and Rhumba Set to Release New Album

The Yenge Family, a distinctive local ensemble, is making waves in the music industry with their unique blend of sungura and rhumba. The band, established in 2015 by maestro Collen Tom, champions the use of drum and percussion instruments, a testament to their African roots and cultural diversity.

A Blend of Cultures and Sounds

The band, composed of nine members from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds, is a melting pot of African music. The name 'Yenge' derives from Kiswahili, meaning 'drum,' a fitting name for a band that places so much emphasis on percussion instruments in their music. Their rhythm and harmony, inspired by Nicholas 'Madzibaba' Zakaria, resonate with a rich, vibrant African musical heritage.

More Than Just Music

At the heart of Yenge Family's music are biblical underpinnings and a commitment to promoting good citizenship and Christian values. The band's manager, Allan Kachepa, believes that music is not just about entertainment but also about imparting values and messages that can better society. Each song is carefully crafted to carry a spiritual or moral message that resonates with the listener.

Anticipating 'Gloire a Jesus Christ'

Amid growing popularity and fair airplay on local radio stations, the Yenge Family is set to release their second album, 'Gloire a Jesus Christ.' The album is expected to continue the band's trend of using traditional African drumming and percussion to deliver a musical experience like no other. Songs like 'Miranesimba,' 'Noah,' 'Baba Abrahama,' 'Mune Simba,' 'Ndikoko,' and 'Hupenyu Hwanhasi' are all set to feature on the album, each with its unique spiritual or moral message. 'Mune Simba,' for instance, offers solace and speaks to God's protection during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic. In contrast, 'Hupenyu Hwanhasi' encourages self-reliance and trust in God.

With the imminent release of their new album, the Yenge Family is poised to further establish themselves as a leading force in the genre, maintaining their unique musical style while promoting a message of unity, hope, and resilience.