Yen Press Unveils Array of New Releases for July 2024

In a recent announcement, Yen Press, LLC, a leading publisher of manga, graphic novels, and Japanese literature in North America, has outlined its lineup of new releases for July 2024. The eclectic collection consists of seven distinct manga titles, an artbook, and a novel, all set to carve new narratives in the world of manga and literature.

The Manga Releases

The seven manga titles slated for release include 'Miss Savage Fang,' 'Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents,' 'My Oh My, Atami-kun,' 'GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST!,' 'Aria of the Beech Forest,' 'Kind of a Wolf,' and 'This Wolf Is Not Scary.' Each title presents a unique storyline, ensuring a diverse reading experience for manga enthusiasts.

'Miss Savage Fang,' for instance, revolves around a mercenary reborn as a tyrannical empress, providing a compelling narrative of power and ambition. On the other hand, 'GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST!' tells the tale of an office worker's ghostly older sister, blending the mundane with the supernatural.

'Aria of the Beech Forest' takes readers on a journey through the Irish countryside, where a witch and a wolf cross paths, while 'This Wolf Is Not Scary' portrays a wolf in love with a rabbit, introducing elements of unexpected affection and vulnerability.

The Novel

Accompanying the manga releases is the novel 'The Trials of Chiyodaku.' While details surrounding the plot remain a mystery, the anticipation surrounding its release is palpable, given Yen Press's reputation for delivering captivating narratives.

The Artbook

Yen Press is also set to release 'Yana Toboso Artworks Black Butler 4,' an artbook that features artwork from the popular manga series 'Black Butler.' The artbook will include illustrations from the Blue Cult and Blue Memory arcs of the manga, the Book of Murder and Book of the Atlantic arcs from the anime, and promotional art for the Black Butler musicals and product line.

Founded in 2006, Yen Press is a joint venture between Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Its forthcoming releases reflect the publisher's continuous commitment to providing diverse and engaging content for manga and literature aficionados across North America.