Yemisi Shyllon Acquires Akeem Lasisi’s ‘Ori Agbe’ at African Citations Exhibition

The African Citations exhibition in Lagos recently became the venue for a unique art acquisition by Yemisi Shyllon, a distinguished art collector. The centerpiece of this acquisition was ‘Ori Agbe’, a poetic artwork dedicated to the Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka. The creator of this poetic tribute is none other than Nigeria’s acclaimed performance poet, Akeem Lasisi.

Shyllon’s New Acquisition: A Tribute to African Luminaries

‘Ori Agbe’ forms just one piece in a larger exhibition, a testament to Lasisi’s talent and creativity. The African Citations exhibition, curated by Lasisi himself, featured poetic tributes to a host of African luminaries spanning various fields. From literature and entertainment to business, education, and public service, no stone was left unturned in this comprehensive homage to Africa’s most influential figures.

Shyllon, the founder of the Omoba Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon Arts Foundation, was not just an attendee but an active participant in the event. By acquiring ‘Ori Agbe’, he not only supported Lasisi’s work but also contributed to the enrichment of Nigeria’s arts history. Shyllon praised Lasisi for introducing a unique genre to the Nigerian art landscape and promised continued support for his innovative work.

A Broad Spectrum of Tributes

The exhibition didn’t restrict itself to tributes to literary figures. It extended its reach to salute notable individuals across various sectors. Figures like Chinua Achebe, Niyi Osundare, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Angelique Kidjo, Genevieve Nnaji, and business tycoons such as Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola were all honored through Lasisi’s poetic tributes. Furthermore, poems dedicated to educationists like Aare Afe Babalola, media leaders, corporate figures, and entertainment personalities were also a part of the exhibition.

Even public servants weren’t left out of this grand celebration of African influence and achievement. The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others, received his share of honor through Lasisi’s words.

Enriching the African Poetic Legacy

The African Citations exhibition, beyond being a showcase of poetic tributes, aimed to bring poetry closer to the people. It did so through multimedia presentations, blending together diverse forms of art – from visual artwork to music, videos, and live performances.

The event was lauded by culture activists and media personalities who attended, for its role in enriching Africa’s poetic legacy. It marked a significant stride in popularizing poetry and making it more accessible to the general public, a goal that Lasisi, as the curator, emphasized throughout the exhibition.