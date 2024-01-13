en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Yemi Alade to Perform at 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Fulfilling Long-Held Dream

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Yemi Alade to Perform at 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Fulfilling Long-Held Dream

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade is making waves once again as she prepares to perform at the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Known for her infectious energy and powerful vocals, Alade is set to take the stage at the opening ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, January 13, 2024, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

From Aspiration to Reality

Alade’s journey to this moment is steeped in perseverance and ambition. Having expressed her desire to perform at football ceremonies since 2016, the upcoming performance is a dream come true for the artist. Her social media channels are abuzz as she shares pictures of herself in the iconic stadium, building anticipation among her fans.

The Stage is Set

Alade will not be alone on this grand stage. She will be joining other prominent African artists to perform the official AFCON theme song, ‘Akwaba’. The opening ceremony will take place at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, a venue capable of hosting 60,000 attendees. The tournament itself will see 24 nations competing across six stadiums in five cities, culminating in a grand finale on February 11.

A Platform for African Excellence

The AFCON event goes beyond just football. It serves as a platform to showcase Africa’s rich musical and artistic heritage. Yemi Alade, through her performance, will be contributing to this celebration of African excellence. As one of Africa’s most celebrated artists, she is poised to elevate the event’s status, drawing attention to the continent’s vibrant cultural tapestry.

0
Africa Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
1 min ago
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the largest football tournament on the continent, is currently in full swing. As football fever grips the continent and beyond, fans eagerly tune in to every match, their eyes glued to Sanyuka Prime, the broadcasting platform airing all 52 games live. A Stage for African
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
Sudan's Sovereign Council and Rapid Support Forces Differ on IGAD Summit Invitation
32 mins ago
Sudan's Sovereign Council and Rapid Support Forces Differ on IGAD Summit Invitation
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
55 mins ago
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
25 mins ago
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
28 mins ago
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
29 mins ago
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
4 seconds
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
1 min
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
2 mins
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
5 mins
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
Breathwork: Australia's Rising Wellness Trend
5 mins
Breathwork: Australia's Rising Wellness Trend
Minnesota Wild's Quest for Redemption: A Crucial Encounter with Arizona Coyotes
5 mins
Minnesota Wild's Quest for Redemption: A Crucial Encounter with Arizona Coyotes
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
5 mins
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
6 mins
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans' Frustration and Film Mystery
6 mins
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans' Frustration and Film Mystery
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
39 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
51 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app