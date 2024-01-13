Yemi Alade to Perform at 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Fulfilling Long-Held Dream

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade is making waves once again as she prepares to perform at the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Known for her infectious energy and powerful vocals, Alade is set to take the stage at the opening ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, January 13, 2024, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

From Aspiration to Reality

Alade’s journey to this moment is steeped in perseverance and ambition. Having expressed her desire to perform at football ceremonies since 2016, the upcoming performance is a dream come true for the artist. Her social media channels are abuzz as she shares pictures of herself in the iconic stadium, building anticipation among her fans.

The Stage is Set

Alade will not be alone on this grand stage. She will be joining other prominent African artists to perform the official AFCON theme song, ‘Akwaba’. The opening ceremony will take place at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, a venue capable of hosting 60,000 attendees. The tournament itself will see 24 nations competing across six stadiums in five cities, culminating in a grand finale on February 11.

A Platform for African Excellence

The AFCON event goes beyond just football. It serves as a platform to showcase Africa’s rich musical and artistic heritage. Yemi Alade, through her performance, will be contributing to this celebration of African excellence. As one of Africa’s most celebrated artists, she is poised to elevate the event’s status, drawing attention to the continent’s vibrant cultural tapestry.