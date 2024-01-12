en English
Arts & Entertainment

Yemi Alade Set to Perform at AFCON 2023: A Dream Come True

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Yemi Alade Set to Perform at AFCON 2023: A Dream Come True

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, brims with anticipation as she readies herself to grace the stage at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In her words, this moment is a ‘dream come true,’ a vision she has nurtured since 2016. As Alade gears up for her performance, she shares her beliefs in the potency of prayer and positive affirmation, reflecting on her journey and the hurdles she overcame.

The Power of Persistence

Despite receiving invitations annually for football championship events, none had materialized until now. This led Alade to ponder on the critical role of her team in managing these opportunities. It is clear that Alade’s persistence and faith in her team have finally yielded fruit with this significant milestone.

A Deeper Dive into Alade’s Journey

Alade, who shot into prominence following her 2014 hit ‘Johnny,’ isn’t just a monolingual singer. She sings in multiple languages, showcasing the diversity and richness of African culture. Her talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed as she bagged the MTV Africa Music Awards for Best Female in 2015 and 2016. This recognition cements her position as one of the leading female musicians in Nigeria and across Africa.

Looking Ahead to AFCON 2023

The highly esteemed AFCON 2023 will be hosted by the Ivory Coast, running from January 13 to February 11. As the continent’s top footballing nations go head-to-head, Alade will be there, adding to the spectacle with her electrifying performance. With Nigeria pitted against the host nation, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau in Group A, the competition promises to be fierce and thrilling, just like Alade’s impending performance.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

