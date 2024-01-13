Yemi Alade: From Passion to Profession

In a recent revelation, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade shared that her initial rendezvous with music was not driven by career aspirations. Instead, it was her passion that played the leading role in her journey into the world of rhythm and melody.

A Passionate Pursuit

During a heart-to-heart discussion on the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, Alade painted a candid picture of her early musical days. The singer, who now enjoys a significant place in the music industry, admitted that she never viewed music as a potential career path. Instead, she saw it as a passionate pursuit, a significant hobby that she loved and enjoyed.

An Unexpected Turn

Alade’s perspective towards music underwent a sea change when she won the Peak Talent Show in 2009. The victory marked a turning point in her life, and she signed a contract with the Effyzzie Music Group shortly after. Until this point, Alade had been focused on academics, intending to follow a career path as per her parents’ wishes.

The Power of ‘Johnny’

The real breakthrough in Alade’s career came with her single ‘Johnny,’ released in 2014. The song was well-received, becoming a hit and catapulting her to fame. The success of ‘Johnny’ solidified Alade’s presence in the music industry, turning her passion into a full-fledged career.

In retrospect, Alade’s journey serves as an inspiring example of how passion, when nurtured and pursued, can lead to unexpected destinations. Despite not initially viewing music as a career, Alade is now a renowned figure in the industry, thanks to her talent, passion, and a bit of serendipity.