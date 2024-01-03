en English
Arts & Entertainment

Yellowstone’s Absence at Golden Globes Overshadowed by Costner’s Shine and Show’s Expansion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Yellowstone's Absence at Golden Globes Overshadowed by Costner's Shine and Show's Expansion

On January 7, the Golden Globe Awards will proceed with one noticeable absentee: the Paramount drama series, Yellowstone. Despite its popularity and critical acclaim, the show has been side-lined due to a failure to meet eligibility requirements, specifically, the Golden Globes’ rule that a series must air at least 150 program minutes in the qualifying year. With only one episode aired in 2023, Yellowstone fell short of this requisite.

Costner Shines Amid Show’s Absence

However, the show’s absence from the nominees does not overshadow the spotlight on one of its stars. Yellowstone’s lead actor, Kevin Costner, previously won the Best Actor in a Drama Television Series award at the Golden Globes in 2023. Costner, portraying the character of John Dutton, accepted his award remotely via a social media video, due to an inability to attend the ceremony.

Yellowstone’s Future and Expansion

As Yellowstone enters its final season, it prepares to resume production for the second half of Season 5. Fans can expect these new episodes to hit screens in November. But while this chapter nears its end, the Yellowstone universe is on the brink of expansion. Taylor Sheridan, the show’s writer, is laboring on new spinoffs, including prequels and sequels, that will further explore the neo-Western world he has crafted.

Golden Globe Awards Broadcast

Meanwhile, the Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on January 7 at 8PM ET on CBS. Although Yellowstone’s absence may be felt, the event promises to recognize and celebrate the best in film and television from the past year, offering an evening of glamour, talent, and unforgettable moments.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

