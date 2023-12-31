Yellowstone Creator Praises Dabney Coleman as Kevin Costner Speculation Swirls

When it comes to the casting of Yellowstone, series creator Taylor Sheridan has always expressed a deep appreciation for the cast’s talent. Recently, in a resurfaced interview, he shared his admiration for Dabney Coleman, who plays John Dutton Sr., recalling their work together on the show The Guardian around two decades ago. The kindness and giving nature of Coleman, Sheridan believes, makes him an ideal choice for the character.

Kevin Costner’s Potential Exit as John Dutton III

Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner as ranch owner John Dutton III, has drawn an immense audience since its premiere. However, recent reports have raised concerns about Costner’s future on the show. Rumors are swirling that Costner may exit the series in the first half of Season 5. This speculation has been fueled by tensions reported between Costner and Sheridan, including allegations of a ‘God complex’ on Sheridan’s part and disagreements over the show’s direction. Despite these rumors, Costner’s attorney refuted claims that Costner would limit his filming to one week for the second half of Season 5.

Expansion of the Yellowstone Universe

Despite the uncertainties hovering over the show, Yellowstone’s universe is set to expand. Paramount has greenlit two new spinoff series, one named 1944 and the other currently titled 2024. These new additions will join the existing spinoffs, 1883 and 1923. There’s also talk of a spinoff featuring Matthew McConaughey in a lead role, though no clear details on which series it would be are available yet.

Costner’s New Ventures

Costner, who bagged a Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of John Dutton, is not limiting himself to Yellowstone. He directed and starred in Horizon, a western film series that will transform into a television series post its release. This new venture could be the reason for his speculated reduced involvement in Yellowstone.