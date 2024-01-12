en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Luke Grimes Opens Up About His Passion for Music and His Upbringing in Dayton, Ohio

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
'Yellowstone' Actor Luke Grimes Opens Up About His Passion for Music and His Upbringing in Dayton, Ohio

Actor Luke Grimes, acclaimed for his performance in ‘Yellowstone’, recently opened up about his formative years in Dayton, Ohio, in a candid interview with Taste of Country. Grimes painted a stark image of his hometown as a place where dreams were stifled, and the specter of opioid addiction loomed large.

Between the Pulpit and the Precipice

Grimes described the paths that seemed available to him growing up: either emulate his father and become a pastor, or fall into the pit of opioid addiction – a prevalent problem in Dayton. The 39-year-old actor however, chose to chart his own course, one that was often accompanied by the harmonious echoes of music.

Harmony Amidst Discord

For Grimes, it was music that provided an escape from the limited prospects his hometown offered. His journey with melodies began in his church band, which introduced him to the transformative power of music. Even as he relocated to Los Angeles, the rhythm of music continued to reverberate in his life.

‘Pain Pills or Pews’: A Musical Memoir

Grimes’ passion for music is most evident in his country EP titled ‘Pain Pills or Pews’, a poignant reflection of his personal journey and the dichotomous choices he faced growing up. Despite attaining success in acting, with notable roles including ‘American Sniper’, music remained an integral part of his narrative. His continued involvement in various bands, even while navigating the competitive terrain of Hollywood, attests to this.

With plans to focus on music full-time, including a scheduled performance at the Stagecoach Festival in April, Grimes is all set to strike a new chord, marrying his love for acting with his unwavering passion for music.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

