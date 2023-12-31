Yellow Rubber Duck Returns to Taiwan After a Decade

A decade after its last appearance, the iconic yellow rubber duck by renowned Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is set to float back into the hearts of the citizens of Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The city’s Mayor, Chen Chi-mai, has confirmed that the much-loved, 18-meter-tall inflatable sculpture will grace the waters of Love River Bay from January 27 to February 25, 2024. The duck’s return coincides with the city’s annual Lantern Festival, adding a touch of Dutch whimsy to the traditional Taiwanese celebration.

Quenching a Ten-Year Longing

The city government has been working to orchestrate the duck’s comeback since September. Their efforts bore fruit when Hofman himself approved the request following a personal visit in which he inspected the city’s advancements over the past decade. The artist’s nod of approval reflects the city’s transformation from an industrial hub to a thriving center of art and culture.

The Duck’s Decade-Old Legacy

During its previous visit in 2013, Hofman’s rubber duck attracted a staggering 3.9 million visitors to Kaohsiung over a 32-day period. As a testament to its cultural significance, logos featuring the yellow rubber duck will be prominently displayed on several key landmarks and buildings throughout the city, symbolizing the enduring bond between the people of Kaohsiung and their rubbery visitor.

Lantern Festival Meets Rubber Duck

The duck’s 2024 visit will not only revive fond memories but will also create new ones. Alongside the Lantern Festival, the city will host a market bazaar and winter wonderland events. These events, combined with the return of the yellow rubber duck, are set to make the 2024 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival a celebration to remember.