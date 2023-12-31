en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Yellow Rubber Duck Returns to Taiwan After a Decade

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:03 pm EST
Yellow Rubber Duck Returns to Taiwan After a Decade

A decade after its last appearance, the iconic yellow rubber duck by renowned Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is set to float back into the hearts of the citizens of Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The city’s Mayor, Chen Chi-mai, has confirmed that the much-loved, 18-meter-tall inflatable sculpture will grace the waters of Love River Bay from January 27 to February 25, 2024. The duck’s return coincides with the city’s annual Lantern Festival, adding a touch of Dutch whimsy to the traditional Taiwanese celebration.

Quenching a Ten-Year Longing

The city government has been working to orchestrate the duck’s comeback since September. Their efforts bore fruit when Hofman himself approved the request following a personal visit in which he inspected the city’s advancements over the past decade. The artist’s nod of approval reflects the city’s transformation from an industrial hub to a thriving center of art and culture.

The Duck’s Decade-Old Legacy

During its previous visit in 2013, Hofman’s rubber duck attracted a staggering 3.9 million visitors to Kaohsiung over a 32-day period. As a testament to its cultural significance, logos featuring the yellow rubber duck will be prominently displayed on several key landmarks and buildings throughout the city, symbolizing the enduring bond between the people of Kaohsiung and their rubbery visitor.

Lantern Festival Meets Rubber Duck

The duck’s 2024 visit will not only revive fond memories but will also create new ones. Alongside the Lantern Festival, the city will host a market bazaar and winter wonderland events. These events, combined with the return of the yellow rubber duck, are set to make the 2024 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival a celebration to remember.

0
Arts & Entertainment Taiwan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Streaming Your Way into 2024: A New Year's Eve Movie Guide

By BNN Correspondents

2024: The Resurgence of PC Gaming - Pivotal Improvements on the Horizon

By Salman Khan

Mexico Reborn: Modder Revives Red Dead Redemption's Mexico in Sequel

By Salman Khan

'What If...?' Season 2: An Exploration of Marvel's Obscure Corners

By BNN Correspondents

From Extinction to Resurgence: The Vinyl Records Industry's Remarkable ...
@Business · 7 mins
From Extinction to Resurgence: The Vinyl Records Industry's Remarkable ...
heart comment 0
Christina Aguilera Kicks Off Her Second Las Vegas Residency in Style

By BNN Correspondents

Christina Aguilera Kicks Off Her Second Las Vegas Residency in Style
Las Vegas Sphere: The $2.3 Billion Architectural Marvel Changing City’s Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Las Vegas Sphere: The $2.3 Billion Architectural Marvel Changing City's Landscape
Williams Brothers: A Symphony of Talent, Support, and Unbreakable Bond

By BNN Correspondents

Williams Brothers: A Symphony of Talent, Support, and Unbreakable Bond
Shecky Greene: A Life of Laughter, Legends, and Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Shecky Greene: A Life of Laughter, Legends, and Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
57 seconds
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
2 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
2 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
2 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
4 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
4 mins
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
7 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
9 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
10 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
11 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
13 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app