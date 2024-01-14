en English
Arts & Entertainment

Yellow Piano Installation: A Musical Tribute to Hostages Held by Hamas

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Yellow Piano Installation: A Musical Tribute to Hostages Held by Hamas

A somber, yellow piano stands in Washington Square Park, its keys bearing the weight of a story far removed from the everyday bustle of the city. The Yellow Piano Installation, a musical tribute echoing in the heart of New York, Washington, and Berlin, strikes a dissonant note of captivity and longing. At the center of this poignant narrative is 22-year-old Alon Ohel, a musician held hostage by Hamas along with over 100 others.

Music as a Beacon of Hope

Unveiled to the public, the installation invites passersby to play the piano, a symbolic gesture for those who are physically absent but resonate in the consciousness of their loved ones. Each melody played carries a silent message to Ohel and his fellow hostages: You are not forgotten.

The impact of the installation has been profound. Its ability to break down walls and forge connections through the universal language of music was voiced by Zoe, a recent volunteer in Israel. The installation serves as a stark reminder of the human lives caught in the crossfire of conflict.

Dekel Hamatian: The Force Behind the Installation

The Yellow Piano Installation is the brainchild of Dekel Hamatian, a family friend of Ohel. Haunted by the tragic events of October 7, Hamatian has vowed to set up these pianos until all hostages find their way back home. The installation is more than a public spectacle; it is a statement, a plea, and a beacon of hope for the safe return of the captives.

The Power of Public Support

While the installation serves as a potent reminder of the hostages’ plight, it also underscores the power of public support. The installation has generated a wave of solidarity, bringing attention to the demonstration outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City. This public outcry for the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas has amplified the call for justice and freedom.

As the notes from the Yellow Piano Installation continue to echo through the city streets, there is a collective hope that one day soon, Alon Ohel will play his own melody on the piano once again.

Arts & Entertainment Israel United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

