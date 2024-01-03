en English
Arts & Entertainment

Yeast Int’l Student Film Festival: A New Stage for Independent Student Filmmakers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Yeast Int’l Student Film Festival: A New Stage for Independent Student Filmmakers

The inaugural International Student Short Film Festival, christened as Yeast Int’l Student Film Festival, is set to make its debut in Limassol, hosted by the Department of Fine Arts at the Cyprus University of Technology. The festival, scheduled to take place from February 23 to 25, 2024, is a celebration of independent filmmaking and aims to showcase the talent and creativity of student filmmakers from across the globe.

Unveiling the Genres

The festival has put out an open call for submissions, welcoming short student films under four main genres – Fiction, Animation, Documentary, and Experimental Cinema. Additionally, a special category titled ‘Empathy & Environment’ has been introduced, encouraging filmmakers to delve into the intricate relationship between humanity and our natural world.

Submission and Venue Details

The films can be submitted through the FilmFreeway platform, with the deadline set for January 15, 2024. The Department of Fine Arts, including the Vinegar Factory – Centre of Performing Arts MITOS and Synergeio, will serve as the festival’s venues. The final festival program is slated to be revealed in early February 2024.

A New Chapter in Independent Filmmaking

The Yeast Int’l Student Film Festival seeks to create a dynamic community of film enthusiasts and artists, not only within the university and city of Limassol but also on the international stage. This initiative marks a new chapter in independent filmmaking, providing a unique platform for young, aspiring filmmakers to showcase their work and engage with a wider audience.

Arts & Entertainment Cyprus Education
