Arts & Entertainment

Year in Review: 2023’s Highlights in Film and Audio

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Year in Review: 2023’s Highlights in Film and Audio

In the realm of film and audio, 2023 has been a year of innovation, creation, and consummate performances. From the engineering wonder of Focal Stellia headphones to the box office successes of ‘Wonka’ and ‘Barbie’, this year has most certainly left its mark on the cinematic and auditory landscape.

Excellence in Engineering: Focal Stellia Headphones

Jason Gorber’s comprehensive review of the Focal Stellia headphones reveals an instance of engineering brilliance. These headphones, when compared to the reference Sennheiser 800s, exhibit their own distinct excellence. Gorber’s extensive listening session led him to conclude that the Stellia headphones could quite possibly be the best closed-back headphones presently available on the market.

Cinema in 2023: A Year of Variety

The film industry in 2023 witnessed a diverse range of successful productions. From action-packed features such as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ to dramatic ventures like ‘Oppenheimer,’ audiences were treated to a smorgasbord of cinematic delights. The standout film of the year, ‘Barbie’ amassed a global box office collection of $1.44 billion, while ‘Wonka’ also enjoyed box office success. Interestingly, the top films did not include any sequels or remakes, hinting at a potential shift in moviegoer preferences.

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ and Joni Mitchell Archives Volume 3

On the smaller screen, the complete second season of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ on Disney+ emerged as the best entry of Phase Five yet. Meanwhile, music enthusiasts were treated to an unboxing video of Joni Mitchell Archives Volume 3 on vinyl, offering a glimpse into the contents of this notable release.

Podcast Highlights: ‘My True Love Gave To Me’

Podcasts too had their share of spotlight in 2023. Brenna and Joe’s discussion of ‘My True Love Gave To Me’ on the Hazel and Katniss and Harry and Starr Podcast offers a thoughtful analysis of the book’s themes and characters. This podcast, along with others, has played a significant role in shaping the discourse around literature in the past year.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

