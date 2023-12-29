en English
Arts & Entertainment

Year-End Roundtable: The A.V. Club Reflects on a Transformative Year for Television

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:17 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:08 am EST
As the curtain closes on a tumultuous 2023, The A.V. Club’s year-end roundtable casts a reflective lens on the seismic shifts that have rocked the television industry. The year was marked by series finales of fan favorites like ‘Succession’ and ‘Barry,’ leaving a palpable void in primetime viewing schedules. Meanwhile, the industry navigated unexpected show cancellations and celebrated significant victories in labor rights, with striking writers and actors securing fair contracts after bringing production to a standstill.

The Void Left By Series Finales

The A.V. Club staffers Sam Barsanti, Saloni Gajjar, and Emma Keates, delved into the impact of the series finales. Shows like ‘Succession’ and ‘Barry’ have not only been audience favorites but also critical darlings, earning accolades for their storytelling prowess and performances. Their departure leaves a significant gap in the viewing schedules of millions and places the onus on networks and streaming platforms to cultivate new, compelling narratives to fill this space.

Strikes and their Repercussions

2023 also saw the entertainment industry standstill as writers and actors downed tools to fight for fair contracts. The strikes, which lasted for months, halted production across various shows. This collective action underscores the significant changes afoot in the industry, as it grapples with the demands of an increasingly digital, streaming-driven landscape.

Uncertain Future of Television

This year, A.V. Club’s roundtable also cast light on the uncertain future of television, due to corporate decisions impacting the reliability of significant networks like HBO. David Zaslav’s decisions have raised questions about HBO’s future as a premier TV destination. Amid these uncertainties, the roundtable discussion highlighted the potential for other shows or networks to rise and fill the void left by successful series.

In conclusion, 2023 was a year of endings, beginnings, and significant transformations in the television industry. As the industry looks ahead to 2024, it faces the dual challenge of cultivating new hits to fill the void left by series finales and navigating the ongoing labor and corporate shifts that are reshaping the landscape.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

