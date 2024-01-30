Yaya Bey Announces New Album 'Ten Fold' With Single 'Chasing the Bus'

Brooklyn-based artist Yaya Bey has announced the release of her third solo album, 'Ten Fold,' scheduled to debut this spring. Featuring 16 tracks, the album includes contributions from renowned artists, Exaktly and Grand Daddy I.U. Bey has also unveiled the second single from the album, 'chasing the bus,' accompanied by a self-choreographed music video.

'Chasing the Bus': A Layered Narrative

The single 'chasing the bus' not only exhibits Bey's lyrical prowess and captivating dance abilities but also presents a multi-layered narrative. On the surface, it addresses the theme of being undervalued in a romantic relationship. However, on a deeper level, it encapsulates Bey's sentiments of being overlooked in the music industry. It serves as a personal affirmation for the artist to disregard external validation and live on her own terms.

'Ten Fold': A Tribute to Heritage

The album's title, 'Ten Fold,' is a tribute to Bey's Muslim heritage and her father, symbolizing her identity as a second-generation musician. Bey continues to explore her past, present, and future through her music, creating an intricate and immersive sonic portrait of her experiences and reflections.

Album Release and Tour

'Ten Fold' is set to drop on Friday, May 10, via Big Dada. To celebrate the album's release, Bey will embark on a short North American tour, kicking off on May 23 in Brooklyn. Fans are encouraged to follow updates on the album's release and Bey's upcoming performances.