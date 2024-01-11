en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Yavapai College Art Gallery Showcases Staff Talent in 2024 Exhibition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Yavapai College Art Gallery Showcases Staff Talent in 2024 Exhibition

As the new year unfurls, the Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery opens its doors to its first exhibition of 2024, a unique display of artistic prowess from its very own staff members. The YC Staff Art Showcase, scheduled from January 19 to February 17, is an eclectic mélange of artworks, spanning paintings, woodwork, prints, and sculpture.

Art Beyond Professional Roles

The participating staff artists hail from varying departments within the college, underscoring their versatility beyond their regular roles. Whether they are part of the art department, gallery assistants, academic advisors, or eLearning specialists, each contributor brings to the table their distinct artistic flair and perspective. Among the notable participants are Karel Armstrong, Thatcher Bohrman, Steve Dudar, Scott Heide, Jason Hook, Tim Hull, Saveria Judge, Heatherly Knowles, Edd Mastio, Keelin Miller, Dennis Peterson, Steve Straussner, and Gail Trembly.

Engaging with the Local Art Scene

The gallery, strategically located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. on the Prescott campus of Yavapai College, is more than a showcase. It is a conduit for the community to engage with the local art scene. Open from Tuesday to Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., it invites visitors to discover and appreciate the creative expanse offered by the staff members of the college.

A Night of Artistic Celebration

The opening reception, slated for January 26 from 5 to 7 p.m., promises to be a night of artistic celebration. Timed to coincide with the Fourth Friday Artwalk, this event is free for the public to attend. It offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to interact with the artists themselves, understand their creative process, and gain insights into their works. For more information, interested individuals can reach out to gallery manager Tim Hull.

In conclusion, the YC Staff Art Showcase is more than an exhibition. It is a testament to the hidden talents that lie within our everyday workspaces, a tribute to the creative dexterity of the Yavapai College staff, and a celebration of the local art scene in Prescott.

0
Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
19 mins ago
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Breaking ground on the rock music scene, Linda Ronstadt set the stage for future female artists with her chart-topping hits and sold-out performances. Her illustrious career, characterized by timeless tracks such as ‘Long, Long Time,’ ‘Blue Bayou,’ and ‘You’re No Good’, solidified her status in the music industry. With accolades including 11 Grammy Awards, three
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
10 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
10 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Philadelphia Art Commission Approves Groundbreaking Harriet Tubman Statue Design
1 hour ago
Philadelphia Art Commission Approves Groundbreaking Harriet Tubman Statue Design
Vietnamese Animation on the Rise: Woa Network and Sconnect Taking the Lead
2 hours ago
Vietnamese Animation on the Rise: Woa Network and Sconnect Taking the Lead
Calgary Overpass Closure: Art and Infrastructure at Odds
8 hours ago
Calgary Overpass Closure: Art and Infrastructure at Odds
Latest Headlines
World News
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
8 seconds
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
3 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
5 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
13 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
13 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
15 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
15 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
15 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
15 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app