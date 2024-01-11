Yavapai College Art Gallery Showcases Staff Talent in 2024 Exhibition

As the new year unfurls, the Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery opens its doors to its first exhibition of 2024, a unique display of artistic prowess from its very own staff members. The YC Staff Art Showcase, scheduled from January 19 to February 17, is an eclectic mélange of artworks, spanning paintings, woodwork, prints, and sculpture.

Art Beyond Professional Roles

The participating staff artists hail from varying departments within the college, underscoring their versatility beyond their regular roles. Whether they are part of the art department, gallery assistants, academic advisors, or eLearning specialists, each contributor brings to the table their distinct artistic flair and perspective. Among the notable participants are Karel Armstrong, Thatcher Bohrman, Steve Dudar, Scott Heide, Jason Hook, Tim Hull, Saveria Judge, Heatherly Knowles, Edd Mastio, Keelin Miller, Dennis Peterson, Steve Straussner, and Gail Trembly.

Engaging with the Local Art Scene

The gallery, strategically located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. on the Prescott campus of Yavapai College, is more than a showcase. It is a conduit for the community to engage with the local art scene. Open from Tuesday to Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., it invites visitors to discover and appreciate the creative expanse offered by the staff members of the college.

A Night of Artistic Celebration

The opening reception, slated for January 26 from 5 to 7 p.m., promises to be a night of artistic celebration. Timed to coincide with the Fourth Friday Artwalk, this event is free for the public to attend. It offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to interact with the artists themselves, understand their creative process, and gain insights into their works. For more information, interested individuals can reach out to gallery manager Tim Hull.

In conclusion, the YC Staff Art Showcase is more than an exhibition. It is a testament to the hidden talents that lie within our everyday workspaces, a tribute to the creative dexterity of the Yavapai College staff, and a celebration of the local art scene in Prescott.