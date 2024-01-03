en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Yatra 2’: A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
‘Yatra 2’: A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles

The Telugu film industry is abuzz with anticipation as the teaser for the upcoming sequel ‘Yatra 2’, directed by Mahi V. Raghav, is set to be unveiled on January 5, 2024. The sequel continues the narrative thread from the original ‘Yatra’, with the acclaimed actor Mammooty reprising his role as YSR. Adding to the cast of talented actors, Jiiva is set to portray Jagan Mohan, a character pivotal to the political landscape the film explores.

‘Yatra 2’: A Decade of Political Landscape

‘Yatra 2’ delves into the intricate and often convoluted political scene between 2009 and 2019. These were years marked by significant events and developments that shaped the trajectory of politics in the region. The film seeks to highlight the struggles and triumphs of Jagan Mohan, whose character is brought to life by Jiiva.

An Ensemble of Talent

The film is a gathering of talent both on and off-screen. The music, a crucial element of any film, is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while the cinematography, an equally significant aspect, is in the capable hands of R. Madhie. The editing, a task of monumental importance, is handled by Shravan Karikanen. The film is produced under the banner of V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves.

Mark Your Calendars

Audiences can mark their calendars for February 8, 2024, as ‘Yatra 2’ is slated for release on the same date. The film’s teaser, set to be released on January 5, is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. With its compelling narrative and an ensemble of talented actors and crew, ‘Yatra 2’ promises to be an intriguing exploration of a decade’s political journey.

Arts & Entertainment India Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

