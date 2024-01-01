Yasmin Arkinstall’s ‘OCDiva’: An Opera Odyssey Through OCD

Yasmin Arkinstall, a 28-year-old classically trained vocalist and opera performer, weaves a captivating narrative of her struggle with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) through her heart-rending performance in ‘OCDiva.’ Diagnosed with OCD at 21, Arkinstall has explored her condition and used her craft to challenge the often unaccommodating landscape of classical music and opera for performers grappling with anxiety disorders.

A Personal Journey

For Arkinstall, her journey with OCD started early. She experienced intrusive thoughts from the tender age of four, initially mistaken for general anxiety. The type of OCD she battles with is mainly ‘pure obsessional.’ This variant chiefly occurs internally, lacking the outward compulsions that are commonly associated with OCD.

The Creation of ‘OCDiva’

In an effort to articulate her experiences and educate others, Arkinstall poured her soul into the creation of ‘OCDiva,’ an autobiographical one-person opera. The performance mirrors her journey, raw and unfiltered, with scenes authentically portraying her intrusive thoughts, such as fears about swallowing incorrectly.

Flexible, Inclusive, and Empowering

The structure of ‘OCDiva’ is uniquely flexible, designed to accommodate Arkinstall’s fluctuating state each day. It includes a mindful meditation section for the audience, fostering a sense of inclusivity. After each performance, Arkinstall conducts a 30-minute Q&A session, educating the audience about OCD, its impact, and the broader issues surrounding mental illness. Her message, however, is not just about struggle—it’s also about hope and determination. The show has been performed across New South Wales and is poised for a potential national tour, spreading its powerful message far and wide.