By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
In a recent exclusive interview, accomplished Hip Hop artist Yasiin Bey, previously known as Mos Def, candidly shared his views on the state of contemporary rap and its notable figures. Bey offered a rather unique analogy for Drake’s music, likening it to a retail environment, suggesting it serves well as background music for shopping. He even humorously termed it as ‘shopping with an edge.’

Drake’s Music: Pleasant but Possibly Irrelevant

While Bey seems to appreciate the pleasantness of Drake’s music, he raised thought-provoking questions about its relevance in the face of societal decline. He hinted at a ‘collapse of empire’ scenario where consumerism may not retain the same value, thus challenging the long-term sustainability of this type of music and its impact on listeners.

Yasiin Bey’s Admiration for MF DOOM

Switching gears, Bey showcased immense admiration for the late rapper MF DOOM, whom he regards as an extraordinary talent. In a tribute to DOOM, Bey is slated to deliver an exclusive performance in Paris, where he will cover some of MF DOOM’s tracks. This gesture signifies Bey’s deep connection to DOOM’s distinctive style and lyricism.

MF DOOM: A Continuing Influence

Bey fondly remembered his respect for MF DOOM’s artistry, even favoring it over Lil Wayne’s. He related it to his personal experiences with influential jazz music. MF DOOM, who tragically passed away in October 2020 from complications related to a rare side effect of blood pressure medication, continues to be celebrated by artists like Bey for his significant contribution to Hip Hop.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

