Yard Act Unveils New Single 'We Make the Hits' from Upcoming Album 'Where's My Utopia?'

British post-punk band, Yard Act, is all geared up to unveil their second album, 'Where's My Utopia?', releasing on March 1 via Republic Records. Offering fans a glimpse into their upcoming album, they have released a new track, 'We Make the Hits' accompanied by a gripping music video.

The Making of 'We Make the Hits'

The single, 'We Make the Hits' was born out of a casual collaboration between Yard Act's frontman, James Smith, and bassist Ryan Needham in Ryan's spare bedroom. This process mirrors the simplicity of their early songwriting days, despite the band's soaring success. The track is a tribute to friendship and the joy of creating music with cherished companions. It also introduces fictional characters Dynamite Dave and Dudley Sunglasses to the band's narrative universe.

Unveiling the Music Video

The accompanying music video, masterfully directed by their regular collaborator James Slater, continues the storyline from previous videos. It narrates the backstory of the hitmen, Dynamite Dave and Dudley Sunglasses, as they transition into assassins. The intriguing visuals add another layer of depth to the track, enhancing its overall appeal.

'Where's My Utopia?' - A Shift in Musical Style

Frontman Smith reveals that 'Where's My Utopia?' will showcase a departure from their debut album's post-punk style, 'The Overload'. The new album leans towards dance-rock influences, drawing inspiration from a diverse range of artists and genres. The band, which includes Smith, Needham, guitarist Sam Shjipstone, and drummer Jay Russell, has co-produced the new album with Remi Kabaka Jr. of Gorillaz.

Smith comments on the songwriting process for 'Where's My Utopia?'. He notes a shift towards more introspective lyrics, in contrast to the character-driven narratives of their previous work, providing fans with a fresh and invigorating experience.