Yakima Town Hall Unveils Distinguished Lineup for 52nd Speaker Series

The Yakima Town Hall, a cornerstone of local cultural and intellectual engagement, has unveiled an impressive roster for its speaker series for the 2024-25 season. This marks the 52nd iteration of the event, further testament to its enduring relevance and popularity.

Pantheon of Luminaries

A diverse group of distinguished individuals spanning various fields has been chosen for the lineup, reflecting the organization's commitment to a broad spectrum of discourse. The speakers are set to cover a wide array of topics, from sports and politics to journalism, technology, and filmmaking, thus promising a season of rich and varied insights.

Who's on the Docket?

The speakers scheduled to appear include Steve Largent, a Seahawks football legend and former U.S. Congressman; Lynsey Addario, a photojournalist with a formidable reputation for her work covering conflicts, humanitarian issues, and women's topics in the Middle East and Africa; David Pogue, a bestselling author and recognized authority on disruptive technology and science; and Jimmy Chin, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker and renowned adventure photographer. This eclectic mix of speakers is poised to offer unique perspectives and stimulate thought-provoking dialogues.

Get Your Tickets

Tickets for the series are set to go on sale this spring, with high demand anticipated. They can be purchased either online or by calling the Town Hall directly. As the event has traditionally enjoyed robust ticket sales, potential attendees are advised to act promptly to secure their seats.

Community Engagement

Beth Klingle, the President of Yakima Town Hall, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming lineup and echoed the organization's dedication to providing the community with inspiring experiences. Such events play a vital role in fostering intellectual curiosity and cultural engagement within the community, reinforcing the town hall's place as a hub of local discourse and thought leadership.