en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Y107.9FM Makes Strategic Move to New Studio, ‘The Hit Factory’, at Legon City Mall

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Y107.9FM Makes Strategic Move to New Studio, ‘The Hit Factory’, at Legon City Mall

In a significant move, Accra-based Y107.9FM, a leading radio station in Ghana, has announced its relocation to a state-of-the-art studio inside the buzzing Legon City Mall. This marks a strategic step in the station’s commitment towards growth, innovation, and offering a superior experience to its audience.

The Hit Factory: A New Home for YFM

Christened ‘The Hit Factory’, the new studio is a blend of technology, design, and creativity. It brings together cutting-edge broadcasting technology and a sleek design, topped with a vibrant graffiti mural. This innovative setup aims to foster creativity and productivity, turning the studio into an energetic hub of entertainment and information.

A Strategic Move for Future Growth

Timothy Karikari, the Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), expressed his excitement about the relocation. He sees it as a substantial investment in the station’s future. The move, according to Karikari, will enable YFM to continue delivering high-quality entertainment to their eager audience.

Boosting Audience Interaction and Collaboration

With its new location in the heart of Accra, surrounded by tertiary institutions, the station offers easy access for the youth and content creators. The mall’s diverse facilities present numerous opportunities for collaborations, fostering a vibrant creative community. YFM plans to offer more live shows, interactive segments, and revamp existing programs to boost audience interaction. The station aims to solidify its position as the preferred entertainment platform for individuals aged 15 to 45, and those who are older but young at heart.

The team at Y107.9FM is eager to see what the future holds in its new home, promising to continue engaging its audience in innovative ways. This strategic move reflects YFM’s commitment to stay ahead of the curve and continue to resonate with its audience in the ever-evolving world of radio broadcasting.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ghana
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
8 mins ago
Dublin to Host 'A Portrait in Flesh: My Life with Bowie' Exhibition
As the annual Dublin Bowie Festival draws closer, the city prepares to host an extraordinary exhibition titled ‘A Portrait in Flesh: My Life with Bowie‘. Opening next week, the event is a tribute to the life and work of the iconic musician, David Bowie. The exhibition, running from January 14th to February 11th, 2024, is
Dublin to Host 'A Portrait in Flesh: My Life with Bowie' Exhibition
Aaron Dingle's Turmoil and Chas's Cancer Battle Intensify in Emmerdale
16 mins ago
Aaron Dingle's Turmoil and Chas's Cancer Battle Intensify in Emmerdale
2023: A Year of Dominance for Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift in the U.S. Music Industry
16 mins ago
2023: A Year of Dominance for Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift in the U.S. Music Industry
Paramore to Feature in 'Stop Making Sense' Tribute Album
10 mins ago
Paramore to Feature in 'Stop Making Sense' Tribute Album
Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games
11 mins ago
Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games
Zach Bryan Critiques Country Radio's Song Choices, Sparks Online Controversy
12 mins ago
Zach Bryan Critiques Country Radio's Song Choices, Sparks Online Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
29 seconds
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
1 min
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
2 mins
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
The Bilas Index Volume II: Unveiling the Contenders in College Basketball's Season
3 mins
The Bilas Index Volume II: Unveiling the Contenders in College Basketball's Season
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
4 mins
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of New Mental Health Unit in Lincolnshire
4 mins
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of New Mental Health Unit in Lincolnshire
Actor Michael B. Jordan Dives into Sports and Wellness Industry
5 mins
Actor Michael B. Jordan Dives into Sports and Wellness Industry
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
5 mins
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
6 mins
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app