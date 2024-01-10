Y107.9FM Makes Strategic Move to New Studio, ‘The Hit Factory’, at Legon City Mall

In a significant move, Accra-based Y107.9FM, a leading radio station in Ghana, has announced its relocation to a state-of-the-art studio inside the buzzing Legon City Mall. This marks a strategic step in the station’s commitment towards growth, innovation, and offering a superior experience to its audience.

The Hit Factory: A New Home for YFM

Christened ‘The Hit Factory’, the new studio is a blend of technology, design, and creativity. It brings together cutting-edge broadcasting technology and a sleek design, topped with a vibrant graffiti mural. This innovative setup aims to foster creativity and productivity, turning the studio into an energetic hub of entertainment and information.

A Strategic Move for Future Growth

Timothy Karikari, the Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), expressed his excitement about the relocation. He sees it as a substantial investment in the station’s future. The move, according to Karikari, will enable YFM to continue delivering high-quality entertainment to their eager audience.

Boosting Audience Interaction and Collaboration

With its new location in the heart of Accra, surrounded by tertiary institutions, the station offers easy access for the youth and content creators. The mall’s diverse facilities present numerous opportunities for collaborations, fostering a vibrant creative community. YFM plans to offer more live shows, interactive segments, and revamp existing programs to boost audience interaction. The station aims to solidify its position as the preferred entertainment platform for individuals aged 15 to 45, and those who are older but young at heart.

The team at Y107.9FM is eager to see what the future holds in its new home, promising to continue engaging its audience in innovative ways. This strategic move reflects YFM’s commitment to stay ahead of the curve and continue to resonate with its audience in the ever-evolving world of radio broadcasting.