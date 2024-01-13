Xu Songsheng: Preserving the Art of Hakka Tulou Construction

In the heart of Fujian Province, the distinct architectural silhouette of Hakka Tulou captivates the eye. These rural dwellings, unique to the Hakka people of southeastern China, are a testament to the ingenuity of traditional Chinese construction techniques. Xu Songsheng, a native of Longyan, has devoted his life to preserving this architectural wonder, becoming a master of Tulou construction.

Artistry of Xu Songsheng

Xu’s journey into the world of Tulou construction began at eighteen. Today, his name is synonymous with the art of Tulou crafting. Xu’s work is a blend of skill, precision, and a profound respect for tradition. Of all the elements involved in Tulou construction, Xu holds tiling in the highest regard. Tiling, in his eyes, is not merely a craft but an art form, crucial to the aesthetic and functional appeal of the Hakka Tulou.

Significance of Tiling

Tiling is more than just a decorative aspect of Tulou construction. It carries the dual responsibility of maintaining the structural integrity of the building while withstanding the local climate. The roofs must be durable and functional, safeguarding the unique circular or rectangular shape of the Tulou. The tiles, carefully placed by skilled hands, are the shield and crown of these magnificent structures.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

Xu’s dedication goes beyond his craft. His work is a testament to the cultural significance of preserving traditional construction techniques. Every tile laid down by Xu is a nod to the expertise passed down through generations, a tribute to the architectural legacy of the Hakka people. Through his work, Xu Songsheng ensures that the art of Tulou construction continues to thrive, echoing the rhythms of tradition and innovation in every structure he creates.